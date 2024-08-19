 
Login/Register Login | Register
237 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Positive News   

Revitalizing the Democratic Party: Revitalizing Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, 2 series

Bob Passi
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Flag
Flag
(Image by Pixabay: oohhsnapp)   Details   DMCA

There were moments of anxiety as President Biden deliberated on whether to be the Democratic Party's candidate. The nation sighed in relief once the decision was made, knowing who the presidential and vice-presidential candidates would be for the 2024 election. A wave of freshness, new possibilities, and hope for a different future swept through the country. This positive energy was especially significant given the Republican opposition, which was marred by grievances, anger, hatred, and even calls for violence.

The Need for Change

This election presents a rare opportunity to break free from the "politics as usual" that has dominated the last several decades. Since the bright new hope of leadership was so violently extinguished in the 1960s, American politics has devolved into bitter infighting, characterized by divisions between red and blue states, tax cuts for the wealthy, union busting and growing income inequality. Big money has gained a dominant role, rendering Congress dysfunctional and politicizing every aspect of governance, including the Supreme Court. The pursuit of money for political campaigns has overshadowed societal needs and the concerns of ordinary citizens. Even the Democratic Party succumbed to this game, sacrificing the needs of its base, the ordinary citizens, in pursuit of political funding, all while claiming that an educated elite would lead the way to the promised land.

Meanwhile, America has been projecting its free-market capitalism across the globe under the guise of democracy, insisting that democracy could only thrive under free-market principles, even using the military to spread this gospel. This approach eventually led to global trade agreements driven by corporate needs and perpetual wars fueling the domestic economy. By the early 21st century, it became clear that this direction was unsustainable for most ordinary people around the world. Disillusioned with democracy as it was presented, people were tempted to turn to strong leaders and autocratic governance as alternatives.

The economic elite, largely unfazed by these developments, realized they could operate even more freely without the constraints of democracy. In the U.S., this elite found a way to control the disaffected citizenry by redirecting their anger toward a so-called "liberal elite." In exchange for reclaiming national power, they could install an autocratic leadership modeled after a corporate CEO, ensuring their dominance and control for the foreseeable future.

The New Republican Party

This was the birth of the current Republican Party, with its ties to big money, disdain for democratic processes, and willingness to exploit the frustrations of ordinary citizens who feel left out and were searching for scapegoats for their loss of power. All of this coalesced under the leadership of one of America's most primitive and cynical capitalists, Donald Trump.

While stoking the anger, fear, and frustration of ordinary citizens, the ultimate goal of this new Republican Party was to eliminate the democratic restrictions that hinder free-market capitalism, thus allowing it to dominate the nation and the world. They seemed willing to undermine the electoral process and even incite rebellion to gain power.

Now, we face a crucial election-- an election that will determine whether we continue as a democratic nation or descend into an autocracy dominated by unbridled free-market capitalism.

This autocracy, as proposed by the Republican Party's candidate, will have little tolerance for differences in race, ethnicity, political ideas, religion, or lifestyle, and certainly no room for immigrants. It will disregard issues of social justice, inclusiveness, and equality, and will create a legal system open to political manipulation. Climate change will be ignored, and future pandemics may be met with the same inadequate response as the Trump administration's handling of COVID-19. Meaningful elections will become a thing of the past, and the acceptable ways of life will be dictated by those in power. The rich will become richer, and the poor will be inconsequential. The health of the environment will depend on the whims of corporate masters, and much of the population will eventually live in sacrifice zones, expendable in pursuit of the economic elite's needs.

Transformation

But then, we encountered a transformative moment. When President Biden, the current leader of the Democratic Party, "aged out" of any future leadership role, it felt almost serendipitous, like the final "aging out" of outdated systems long overdue for change. This moment signaled the possibility of a shift-- perhaps an end to our blind support of free-market capitalism, or the end of a Cold War mentality. It was an evolutionary change, a break from the past, offering a chance to redefine our world, our planet, and the role of human beings in it, a chance to build an America for the 21st Century.

And just in the nick of time!

There is a palpable sense of relief, a feeling of being unburdened from events and systems that previously seemed too big, too powerful, and beyond our control. Now, there is a rejuvenating breath of fresh air, a surge of energy, and a sense of empowerment and hope.

We have the opportunity, through the vote. one of the few remaining ways to express our hopes and concerns for the future. We can vote for the kind of future we want for ourselves and for future generations. It is a "use it or lose it" moment to preserve the most precious legacy of this nation: democracy, and to begin the slow march back to a more functional democracy for this nation.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Change; Democracy; Democracy History; Democracy Now, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

Will Netanyahu's Provocations Draw Us into War in the Middle East? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/14/2024
Passing the Torch: Saving Democracy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/01/2024
Serving the Nation-Saving Democracy: The Next 6 Months of the Biden Presidency (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/19/2024
View All 109 Articles in "Democracy in America"
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Will Netanyahu's Provocations Draw Us into War in the Middle East? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/14/2024
Passing the Torch: Saving Democracy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/01/2024
Serving the Nation-Saving Democracy: The Next 6 Months of the Biden Presidency (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/19/2024
View All 76 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Human Race

The History of Busy-ness

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 122 articles, 214 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Opportunity to choose a more positive direction for this nation.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 19, 2024 at 10:44:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend