Positive Music to the Rescue: Online Concerts are Balm for Ailing Souls

Meryl Ann Butler
Positive Music Enhances Wellbeing
Positive Music Enhances Wellbeing
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Feeling stuck in the muck of current events? If your soul is in need of rescue, the emPower Music Festival fest is offering the healing balm of tunes, evenings, Sept 22-24. You can attend online, by donation, or in person if you are lucky enough to be near Unity Village in Kansas City, MO.

I think music in itself is healing. It's an explosive expression of humanity. It's something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we're from, everyone loves music.-- Billy Joel

Expect some great music by Positive Music artists, some of whom have been covered here on OEN, including: Faith Rivera, Harold Payne, Daniel Nahmod, Greg Tamblyn, Sloan Wainwright, Sue Riley, David Roth, Karen Drucker, Lisa Firestone, Patricia Bahia, Melinda Wood Allen, Jan Garrett & JD Martin, Claudia Carawan, Kim Belew, Gary Lynn Floyd, Kim-Char Meredith, Glen Roethel and Summer Osborne.

Three evening concertswill be streamed starting at 7 pm Central, Tuesday through Thursday, Sept 23-25. Donations will be encouraged and accepted.

Tues. Sept 22: Karen Drucker & Friends

Wed. Sept 23: Many Favorite Posi Artists

Thurs. Sept 24: Awards Night! Multiple Artists

Here's the link for the livestream, expect to be inspired!

https://www.empowerma.com/live-stream/

Bonus: Both Daniel Nahmod and Harold Payne offer free weekly concerts live on Facebook on Mondays and Tuesdays, respectively.

emPower Music Festival
emPower Music Festival
(Image by emPower Music Festival)   Details   DMCA

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Tell A Friend