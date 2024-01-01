Free Downloads of Positive Music to Start Your New Year



Positive Music enhances your life!

Starting off the new year with positive music can enhance your outlook and your health, and emPower Music and Arts is offering you the gift of a different download of positive music every day in January.

The concept of Posi Music Month was dreamed up by humorist, songwriter, and educator Jana Stanfield who has has shared stages with fellow performers ranging from Kenny Loggins to The Dixie Chicks.

What exactly is positive music? Well known folk artist and multi-Posi Award winner, David Roth gave his definition:

"Posi music inspires, transforms, empowers, unites, enlightens, heals and celebrates the human spirit and its many forms of spirituality. It embraces diversity, builds community, cares for the Earth, entertains possibility, and raises consciousness for social justice, self-awareness, authenticity and integrity."

The Positive Music Association states that affirmative lyrics and music have a positive effect on the listener. The benefits of listening to positive music include physical and emotional healing, increased motivation, a sense of connection and unity among others and the natural world, facilitating the process of experiencing grief, sadness, anger or apathy, and an increased sense of well being and joy.

Scientific studies have shown that music can be an effective therapy for: reducing high blood pressure, boosting immunity, enhancing intelligence, and speeding post-stroke recovery. Music can help chronic headache and migraine sufferers reduce the intensity, frequency and duration of the pain, and it can even reduce the amount of morphine required after surgery.

January is emPower's Posi Music Month and you can download a free song every day at emPowerMA.com.