Points of inspiring light giving hope: Post 2 along this line

I got dozens of positive feedback on my "redirection" to focus only or 95% on positive news for a time (few weeks may) to balance....
"The Old World is dying and the new world is struggling to be born: now is the time for monsters" wrote Antonio Gramsci But Arundhati Roy adds "Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing. I indeed can....We Palesinians have experience in resurrection and remember the story of the Phoenix rising from the ashes, that comes from our region. Both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible have many statements on hope.
ITEM 1: Resilience/Sumud of Gaza in a holy season:
- Gaza Muslims sharing when they have food and when they don't
- Gaza catholics carry on/sumud and celebrate Palm Sunday
- Gaza Palestinian boy who has no food for himself managed to get cat food to feed cats
- Beautiful: A story of love and resistance by Susan Abulhawa
ITEM 2: Testimonies in the hundreds of thousands from people on the ground and outside (giving testimony is an act of heroism). Here are three examples:
- Survivor testimony 1
- Survivor testimony 2
- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez speaks out
- Dr Nicola Perugini and Dr Luigi Daniele joined for a few minutes by Francesca Albanese who gave her report to the UN later in the day.
ITEM 3: Petitions To Congress
- To Reinstate UNRWA funding
- To stop the genocide (200,000 signed)
ITEM 4: Other ACTIONS
- JOIN Freedom Flotilla to Gaza to sail again (please support/join)
- SUPPORT families of these four Gazan young people
- JOIN if you are in the USA and is veteran
- SUPPORT Julian Assange "accused" of exposing US war crimes against extradition from the UK to the US.
- JOIN ANNOUNCED MASS ACTION and civil disobedience on PALESTINE LAND DAY (30 March) or organize your own activity
Actions have continued and accelerated in hundred of cities globally. Here are examples:
- British museum in London
- Against an Israeli ship in Sydney
- Ottawa
- Binghampton
- Jordan
- Finally Kites for Gaza from AFSC
Stay Human and keep Palestine alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
