Points of inspiring light giving hope: Post 2 along this line

I got dozens of positive feedback on my "redirection" to focus only or 95% on positive news for a time (few weeks may) to balance....

"The Old World is dying and the new world is struggling to be born: now is the time for monsters" wrote Antonio Gramsci But Arundhati Roy adds "Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing. I indeed can....We Palesinians have experience in resurrection and remember the story of the Phoenix rising from the ashes, that comes from our region. Both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible have many statements on hope.

ITEM 1: Resilience/Sumud of Gaza in a holy season:

Gaza Muslims sharing when they have food and when they don't

Gaza catholics carry on/sumud and celebrate Palm Sunday

Gaza Palestinian boy who has no food for himself managed to get cat food to feed cats

Beautiful: A story of love and resistance by Susan Abulhawa

ITEM 2: Testimonies in the hundreds of thousands from people on the ground and outside (giving testimony is an act of heroism). Here are three examples:

Survivor testimony 1

Survivor testimony 2

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez speaks out

Dr Nicola Perugini and Dr Luigi Daniele joined for a few minutes by Francesca Albanese who gave her report to the UN later in the day.

ITEM 3: Petitions To Congress

ITEM 4: Other ACTIONS

JOIN Freedom Flotilla to Gaza to sail again (please support/join)

SUPPORT families of these four Gazan young people

JOIN if you are in the USA and is veteran

SUPPORT Julian Assange "accused" of exposing US war crimes against extradition from the UK to the US.

JOIN ANNOUNCED MASS ACTION and civil disobedience on PALESTINE LAND DAY (30 March) or organize your own activity

Actions have continued and accelerated in hundred of cities globally. Here are examples:

British museum in London

Against an Israeli ship in Sydney

Ottawa

Binghampton

Jordan

Finally Kites for Gaza from AFSC

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

