 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/27/24

Points of inspiring light giving hope: Post 2 along this line

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine

I got dozens of positive feedback on my "redirection" to focus only or 95% on positive news for a time (few weeks may) to balance....

"The Old World is dying and the new world is struggling to be born: now is the time for monsters" wrote Antonio Gramsci But Arundhati Roy adds "Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing. I indeed can....We Palesinians have experience in resurrection and remember the story of the Phoenix rising from the ashes, that comes from our region. Both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible have many statements on hope.

ITEM 1: Resilience/Sumud of Gaza in a holy season:

  • Gaza Muslims sharing when they have food and when they don't
  • Gaza catholics carry on/sumud and celebrate Palm Sunday
  • Gaza Palestinian boy who has no food for himself managed to get cat food to feed cats
  • Beautiful: A story of love and resistance by Susan Abulhawa

ITEM 2: Testimonies in the hundreds of thousands from people on the ground and outside (giving testimony is an act of heroism). Here are three examples:

  • Survivor testimony 1
  • Survivor testimony 2
  • Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez speaks out
  • Dr Nicola Perugini and Dr Luigi Daniele joined for a few minutes by Francesca Albanese who gave her report to the UN later in the day.

ITEM 3: Petitions To Congress

ITEM 4: Other ACTIONS

  • JOIN Freedom Flotilla to Gaza to sail again (please support/join)
  • SUPPORT families of these four Gazan young people
  • JOIN if you are in the USA and is veteran
  • SUPPORT Julian Assange "accused" of exposing US war crimes against extradition from the UK to the US.
  • JOIN ANNOUNCED MASS ACTION and civil disobedience on PALESTINE LAND DAY (30 March) or organize your own activity

Actions have continued and accelerated in hundred of cities globally. Here are examples:

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Hope, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Redirecting these emails for positive emphasis and less on describing human rights violations (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/26/2024
Twelve important items to browse including on "Mothers' Day For Peace" (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/22/2024
Ego is the enemy and six other items (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/17/2024
View All 54 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 142 articles, 2 quicklinks, 311 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Investment is required to get any story on the media, which is why there is no good news. So, if you hear nothing but doom and gloom, you can be sure there is a lot of good news that can't find investors.

If you haven't already been boycotting the "main stream" media for decades, maybe it's time to think about it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024 at 1:24:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend