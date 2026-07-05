Letter from Tehran, censored news, and path to peace, from my friend Dr. Habib of Teheran: "Yesterday, I attended the massive, multi-million-person funeral procession for Iran's leader and his family with my daughters and two of my grandchildren. It is no exaggeration to say that I was surrounded by hundreds of thousands of weeping people who, after thirty-seven years of accepting his leadership through both earthly and spiritual logic, were shedding tears from the depths of their souls for the loss of their icon. However, the most important point was not just the grief, but the hope and the strange, intense glint in their eyes-- a look that signaled a firm determination to continue their resistance.....Imagine if Iran had bombed the White House in Washington, killing the U.S. President and his 14-month-old grandchild, Tiffany. What would the West call it? A terrorist act. Yet, when Trump bombed Tehran and killed the leader of Iran and his 14-month-old grandchild, Zahra, what did Western governments call him-- other than bowing down to him in cowardly fear? For years, the humanitarian laws of the West have been inverted. They have even completely sanctioned the judges of the International Criminal Court in The Hague-- a court they themselves claimed was built to prevent crimes against humanity-- simply for ruling against Netanyahu, going so far as to threaten the lives of the judges themselves." [I can only add: show me one instance of a resistance movement that somehow became less resistance after eliminating its leaders. Zionism is losing ground globally so it is lashing out illogically by killing people and torturing prisoners]

Canada has hosted the first ever Nakba exhibition. It's getting a lot of paranoia and "antisemitism" flack throughout the country. It's just a matter of time before this exhibition is attacked. Here's the Katie Halper show, who tours us through the exhibit and discusses all the attacks happening in Canada because of this event.

I wrote these articles about two years ago on a path to peace - still valid and here is an earlier reflection on what we learn and our vision for liberation/peace.

Ethnic cleansing not just in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank but also of those Palestinians within the Green Line such as in the Naqab (Negev) and Galilee.

Inside Israeli "prisons".

B'Tselem report: Palestinian children and teenagers killed by Israel in West Bank at highest rate since 1967; 54 killed in 2025 and no one held accountable.

The US is to build its new "embassy" in occupied Jerusalem on land that belongs to Palestinians: it is also illegal per international law to accept occupied Jerusalem as Israeli capital. Meanwhile, Trump's So-Called 'Board of Peace' Says UNRWA 'Has No Place in the New Gaza' and passes a resolution granting itself 'sweeping immunity' and the right to steal land. It is a scam for colonization.

The House is expected to take up the NDAA when it returns on July 13. The time to act is now, before a new rule is written and the bill returns to the House floor. Find your Members of Congress: House; Senate; Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your Representative or Senators. Ask them to: Support making in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment and other amendments to remove Section 219 from the NDAA. Vote against the rule if those amendments are blocked. Tell them this determines how you vote in November midterms

While talking to them, demand they force release of the Epstein files and unredacted (and JFK assasination files!). Rothschild and Epstein.

70,000 Venezuelans feared dead, and the US/Israel/Epstein regime is robbing the country. This is 6 minutes long. [note also US and Israeli militaries entered the country in the guise of helpig rescue efforts!!]

The underreported story of the corruption and colonization of Albania by Zionists. -we told you the Zionists will not stop at Western Asia.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

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