Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H2'ed 11/6/25  

Israeli Ambassador to UN has Temper Tantrum

By   1 comment

Bob Johnson
(Image by World Union of Deists, Inc.)   Details   DMCA

Often, when a child is confronted about something they did that was wrong, the child will lash out with name-calling against the parent confronting them. It is a defensive reaction and an immature emotional response.

You are a witch, and this report is another page in your spell book. Every page of this report is an empty spell, and every accusation is a charm that does not work because you are a failed witch. ...You curse Israel with lies and hatred.

This was the childish reaction by the Jewish state of Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon (pictured above holding the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament at the UN), when Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, presented her report, Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime on October 28, 2025. The report shows that Israel's genocide against the people in Gaza is supported by many other nations, particularly the US, which provides Israel with 66% of their imported weapons. US politicians from both parties have been taking from American taxpayers $3.8 BILLION for military aid to Israel annually. Since Israel's excessive and genocidal response to the Hamas attack in October of 2023, US politicians have taken from American taxpayers an ADDITIONAL $21.7 BILLION for the military of the Jewish state. So much for America first. (It's interesting to note that Albanese's important report, nor Danon's foolish and childish response, can be found in the US mainstream media.)

Danon, as well as virtually all of Israel's leaders, claim God gave all the land that the Palestinians are living on to the Jews for a Jewish state. In addition to the land owned by the Palestinians, they believe the Biblical Greater Israel includes much more land than what the Palestinians currently own. This is because their Hebrew Bible tells them so. The ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament, and whose primary purpose was to promote Jewish superiority and Israel over all, wrote at Genesis 15:18 that God told Abram, aka Abraham,

"In the same day the LORD made a covenant with Abram, saying, Unto thy seed have I given this land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates;"

To make this Biblical nonsense and requisite landgrab a reality, there will have to be much more religious war and genocide, as it includes land that is currently all of or part of Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. If US politicians stay in their current career-first mindset, they will continue to put Israel first to win favor with Israel's lobby, not America first, and the people in the US military will continue to be sacrificed for a Greater Israel as they were in the Iraq War.

One sign of hope in bringing an end to this subservience of America, through the self-serving politicians, to the Jewish state of Israel is seen in the assumption made by Danon. While claiming the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament is Israel's deed to the land, he said,

"We do have biblical rights to the land. Whether you are Christian, Muslim, or Jew - you read the Bible, you read the stories of the Bible - it's all there. This is our deed to the land. That's biblical."

He correctly states that Christians, Muslims and Jews believe the stories in the Bible. What he ignores is the fact that more and more people are leaving Christianity, a major pillar of Israel via Zionist Christians. The vast majority of these people, known as nones, say they believe in a Higher Power/God but reject religion. These people are Deists, but unfortunately, have probably never heard of Deism and do not know they are Deists and that they have a home in Deism. To these millions of people, "that's biblical", means nothing.

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web
 
Israel's Danny Danon believes, as most Israeli leaders believe, that God gave all the land owned by Palestinians to the Jews for a Jewish state. He, and they, are letting ancient myths cause genocide in the 21st century.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 6, 2025 at 10:14:16 PM

