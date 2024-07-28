 
I sing not of Olaf glad and big

Michael Morrissey
President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: The White House)

I sing not of Olaf glad and big [1]
But of our Herr Bundeskanzler[2]
Who could have been a giant
But chose to be a dwarf
Who could have been a powerhouse
In the multipolar world
But chose to be an outhouse
Of the dying Hegemon.

All he had to say was No:
Ukraine will never be in NATO. [3]
Instead he only whispered to Zelensky
That it might be a good idea
And told the world "there is no decision
Pending on that issue whatsoever."[4]
Five days later Russia invaded.

But then boy howdy, how our Olaf
Became positively adamantine
Declaring a "watershed
In the history of our continent."[5]
The warmongering oppressor [6]
Putin had attacked Ukraine
"In cold blood" to "wipe it off the map"[7]
And "build a Russian empire"[8]
Which Olaf knows from "hours of talks [9]
With him" which is clear evidence
Of mind-reading.

Olaf is fearless in the dark
Shadow of the benighted States
Whose flag he (unlike the braver
Blonder Olaf) does not refuse [10]
To kiss but unfortunately fails to notice
That it is flying upside down. [11]

So Olaf does not hesitate
To declare a proxy war
Using every available Ukrainian
To fight the Russian superpower [12]
That can obliterate Deutschland
In minutes. Undaunted
By reality, Olaf waxes eloquent
On billions for defense, the Eurofighter
The Eurodrone, armed Heron drone
Nuclear sharing, electronic warfare
And F-35s while the Russians shake
Their heads unable to forget
The rabid genocidal dog that cost them
27 million lives to put down
77 years ago.

After a year of bloodshed
With hundreds of thousands dead and wounded
Millions of refugees and homeless,
Billions of euros and dollars
So nobly spent
On "the "best possible support for Ukraine"[13]
To combat Putin's "imperialist war"[14]

Olaf is also proud to say
"We Germans know what we're talking about.
After all, we in Germany ended our dependence
On Russian energy".That required a huge effort."[15]
Not to mention a little help from our friends. [16]
"Thank you, USA!"[17]

Olaf, schooled in jurisprudence
Says "It's not our arms supplies
Which are prolonging the war.
The opposite is true."[18]
But it is not that it is not
Herr Kanzler counselor
Our arms that prolong the war.
The opposite is the opposite
Of what you meant to say.
Scilicet ipso facto it
Most certainl y is our arms supplies
Which are prolonging the war. [19]

A few months later Olaf is feeling logical again
And poetic too, protesting against protesters
Who call him a warmonger: "These people
Running around with peace doves [symbols]
Are more likely fallen angels from hell
Because in the end they support a warmonger"[20]
Meaning Putin, of course, whereas
Non-warmonger Olaf and his
Non-warmonger defense minister
Only want to make their Germany
"War-ready" once again. [21]

Olaf will go down in history
Having hitched his wagon to the Hegemon
By reason of abject servitude
And to Israel by "reason of state"[22]
Again second only to the Hegemon [23]
As the most blood-drenched German [24]
Chancellor since 1945.

Olaf is finished, as is NATO. [25]
Russia has won the war.
Ukraine and Israel have lost.
And all he had to say was No. [26]


[1] Cf. E.E. Cummings, "i sing of Olaf glad and big," Poets.org, retrieved July 27, 2024.

[2] "Olaf Scholz," Wikipedia, retrieved July 24, 2024.

[3] New members must be approved by all current members per Article 10, "North Atlantic Treaty," nato.int, retrieved July 24, 2024.

[4] Olaf Scholz, "Speech at the Munich Security Conference," February 19, 2022, bundesregierung.de, retrieved July 24, 2024. See also my article "Germany Could Stop the War, But Won't," morrissey.substack.com, June 6, 2022.

[5] Olaf Scholz, "Policy Statement," February 27, 2023, bundesregierung.de, retrieved July 24, 2024.

[6] His words: "warmongers like Putin"; "his own oppressive regime." Ibid.

[7] " "a war of aggression in cold blood"; "seeking to wipe an independent country off the map." Ibid.

[8] " "wants to build a Russian empire." Ibid.

[9] " "held hours of direct talks with him." Ibid. John J. Mearsheimer has long argued that there is no evidence at all for this (nevertheless widespread) belief, e.g. "The Causes and Consequences of the Ukraine War," cirsd.org, June 16, 2022, retrieved on July 24, 2024.

[10] Olaf: "I will not kiss your f*cking flag," Cummings, op. cit.

[11] Courtney Campell, "Why is the American Flag Displayed Upside Down Sometimes?" thetruecolors.org, Sept. 26, 2023, retrieved July 24, 2024.

[12] "PowerIndex score of military forces in Europe 2023, by country," statistica.com, retrieved July 24, 2024; "The 20 Most Powerful Military Forces in the World," Newsweek.com, Aug. 24, 2021, retrieved July 24, 2024.

[13] Olaf Schoz, "Speech at the Munich Security Conference, Feb. 17, 2023," bundesregierung.de, retrieved July 24, 2024.

[14] " "he cannot achieve his imperialist objective"; "a nuclear power is waging an imperialist war of aggression." Ibid.

[15] Ibid.

[16] Seymour Hersh, "How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline," seymourhersh.substack.com, Feb. 8, 2023 amd passim.

[17] "Polish EU Parliament member on Nord Stream explosion: "Thank you, USA," english.almayadeen.net, Sept. 28, 2022, retrieved on July 24, 2024.

[18] Scholz, Ibid.

[19] Ines Eisele, "Ukraine: 10 biggest providers of military aid," dw.com, April 19, 2024, retrieved July 25, 2024.

[20] "Scholz calls pro-russia protesters "fallen-angels from hell" at a public speech in Munich," Close the Skies Over Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2023 with English subtitles. Event occurred on Aug. 19, 2023.

[21] Volker Witting, "German government wants 'war-ready' troops," dw.com, April 5, 2024, retrieved July 25, 2024.

[22] William Noah Glucroft, "Germany stands by Israel as its 'reason of state,'" dw.com, May 10, 2024, retrieved July 25, 2024.

[23] Reuters, "Factbox-Who Are Israel's Main Weapons Suppliers and Who Has Halted Exports?" usnews.com, May 9, 2024, retrieved July 25, 2024.

[24] Rasha Khatib, "Counting the dead in Gaza: difficult but essential," thelancet.com, July 5, 2024, retrieved July 25, 2024.

[25] Sevim Dagdelen, "75 Years of NATO = 75 Years of Denial," consortiumnews.com, July 9, 2024, retrieved July 27, 2024.

[26] On the defeat of Ukraine and Israel see the videos and writing of (in no particular order) Scott Ritter, Douglas Macgregor, Jeffrey Sachs, John Mearsheimer, Jacques Baud, Ray McGovern, Larry Johnson, Chas Freeman, Philip Giraldi, Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Ben Norton, Alexander Mercouris, Alex Christoforou, Lawrence Wilkerson, Michael Hudson, Pepe Escobar, Gilbert Doctorow et alia.

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
