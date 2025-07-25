 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

From the Mystic Tragedy to Conservation

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

The essence of tragedy is an unexpected twist of fate where happiness abruptly becomes disaster and its sorrowful consequences. Such is the case of the flash flood in Texas in which over a hundred lost their lives.

Adding poignancy were the 27 girl guides who came for adventure, kayaking, swimming, the fun of chatting over campfires, perhaps even survival skills like building a fire.

The parents paid 4,375 dollars each in tuition fees for the 30-day stay at Camp Mystic. Some of the parents had attended the same camp when they were children and going back nobody recalled the place ever being flooded.

With all the DOGE (Dept. of Government Efficiency) cuts by Trump and Musk to make government smaller, some observed that essentials were being lost. A Florida TV weather man warned that the cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS), which provides forecasts and warnings of dangerous weather conditions, will lead to loss of life. He could not have been more prescient. Should Musk in his careless cost-cutting be held responsible, and is anyone then guilty of manslaughter, which warrants a prison term of two or three years or more.

Well, Mr. Musk tries his best, even if the minerals being mined for the batteries in his electric cars have their own pollution problems. Then there is the charging of the batteries. Where does Mr. Musk think the electricity to charge them comes from? Most power stations are coal or natural gas fired... and combustion generates carbon dioxide. It has been increasing in the atmosphere since the 1950s and leads to the fear of a greenhouse effect. So we are back to global warming.

Most electricity-generating plants use steam turbines. These drive the alternators that generate electricity and their efficiency in converting heat from fossil fuels into electrical power is around 40 percent. This electrical power is used to charge Mr. Musk's Tesla cars.

Now roughly speaking the internal combustion engine in your car has an efficiency of 30 to 40 percent. So the best ones with modern innovations are comparable to Tesla cars. In brief, if you feel smug driving a Tesla, there is nothing to be smug about unless you plan to rig up a home generator, possibly bicycle powered, to charge it!

One point some might have realized, namely, electric motor efficiency (usually well above 90 percent) has not been included. The losses are due to current flowing through the windings and so on, and it applies to Teslas. As we have seen it's not all roses.

Starting with Camp Mystic we have looked at tragedy, global warming that made the camp vulnerable, and then at electric cars, discovering in the end that little beats conservation.

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Flood; Tesla; Tragedy, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend