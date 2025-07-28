From a Historical Perspective

In ancient Rome the citizens could watch the gladiators kill each other

mostly adult males, for free.

The emperor sometimes provided free food for the spectators.

In Ukraine today we can watch Russians and Ukrainians kill each other

mostly adult males, at great expense to us.

There is no free food.

In Gaza today we can watch Israelis kill Palestinians

mostly women and children, at great expense to us.

There is sometimes free food - for the victims

who can be shot when lining up to get it.

There are differences, of course.

The gladiators had a fighting chance - not much of one, but still a chance.

They could die fighting, not sleeping in tents or groveling for food and water

in the rubble of their bombed-out cities where their loved ones still lie buried.

Did they know that in dying they were providing business opportunities for their captors?

Surely they did not have to hear the unkindest cut of all - the emperor proclaiming

to the cheering crowd that it was all in

self-defense.