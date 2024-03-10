 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/10/24

"Blown Opportunity. Now what? Post-State of the Union reflections"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   5 comments
Message Chuck Pennacchio
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)


Full Speech: President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address President Joe Biden gave a forceful speech highlighting his work on economic issues for the middle class in his State of the Union ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA

Panglossian optimism is not going to lead to unified Democratic government in the 2024 elections, as so many of my political friends seem to think and as so many MSM pundits and D-Party people gushed after Biden's State of the Union speech.

In addition, so long as the focus remains on Biden-Trump, where Joe presents small answers to big problems (i.e., climate, border, student debt, US-armed and -funded Israeli genocide, wealth inequality, SCOTUS) and Trump promises sweeping change [yes, Orban-style fascism masked as 'MAGA-vision'], Donald's "ducks" will turn out while 2020 Biden backers are increasingly depressed or defecting. This is especially the case with Arab-Americans, Muslim-Americans, Black and Brown males, younger and working class Americans.

Biden's SOTU address was a blown opportunity to reset the terms and tone of the 2024 election. It was not the uplifting, game-changing call to arms as it needed to be, despite the predictable media spin. Think FDR's 8 Dec 1941 "Day of Infamy Address" or JFK's "Moon Shot Speech" on 25 May 1961, both of which galvanized the nation for a higher purpose. Had to happen, didn't happen.

Strategically speaking, I believe more than ever that our best shot at pro-democratic, unified, national government is either for Biden to anoint an energetic, unchained and visionary successor (team) at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, 19-22 August, that'll electrify the electorate, or for the Democrats to choreograph an "open" DNC with a handful of viable candidates.

In either case, Biden would need to own the decision for it to work. Whether mid-summer polling numbers or health concerns move him, or an Obama-led intervention (using the same data) convinces him, Joe Biden must claim the idea as his own and then lead the ticket transition with conviction.

The serious quiet (DNC) and public (e.g., Ezra Klein-led) planning needs to begin now. The task of reversing the non-stop fascist coup-building process (from post-2020 election to January 6th to now) and establishing unified pro-democratic and progressive governance must engage every thinking citizen, from DNC organizers to election workers and to voters and those ineligible to vote.

In it to win it.

Rate It | View Ratings

Chuck Pennacchio Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chuck Pennacchio, Ph.D., is a five-decade issue, electoral, and union organizer; president of the One Payer States network (onepayerstates.org); senior advisor to Healthcare for All Pennsylvania; co-founder of Our Revolution PA; founder of the Justice for All Network (justiceforall.global); producer of the single-payer documentary "Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point" ( (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): State Of The Union, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

PA Study Proves Single-payer Health Care Will Save $17 Billion Annually and Cover Everybody in PA

NY Times Hit Piece on Bernie Sanders in Keeping With the Establishment's Leading News Organ

The 2016 Democratic National Convention: 'Inside-Outside' Reflections of a Bernie Sanders Delegate

Washington State: Single-Payer Health Care Here We Come

Two-Tracks; The Key to Single-Payer Success

The Three Cornerstones of American Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Hal Ginsberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 13, 2015), 1 fan, 1 articles, 15 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Good piece. Thanks Chuck.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 10, 2024 at 10:18:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Chuck Pennacchio

Become a Fan
(Member since May 18, 2009), 2 fans, 21 articles, 61 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Hal Ginsberg:   New Content

Thanks Hal! Let the convo continue on your podcast.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024 at 2:00:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Arlen Grossman

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 11 fans, 105 articles, 2 quicklinks, 311 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I think Biden's speech was a good one, but I agree it isn't enough. We have to be realistic, an 81-year-old Biden is never going to give the great speeches that FDR or even Obama could do. But he did exceed expectations for the speech, and needs to give more of those speeches. At this late date, a new candidate is unlikely to step in. I think we're stuck with Joe, but I have the feeling voters will prefer him to the erratic and extremist Trump. But Biden needs to show voters he is capable of doing the job. That speech was a start, but he needs to do many more like it.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 11, 2024 at 4:31:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Chuck Pennacchio

Become a Fan
(Member since May 18, 2009), 2 fans, 21 articles, 61 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Arlen Grossman:   New Content

Thanks for your thoughtful reply, Arlen.

Having lived through GOP presidential election thefts in 2000, 2004, 2016 and attempted but failed election plots in 2012 and 2020 (see GregPalast.com), followed by an ongoing coup stemming from the 2020 GOP loss and the January 6 insurrection, I refuse to sit back and allow, without taking strategic and meaningful action, another broken election that could mean the formal end of our republic and the consolidation of a fascist dictatorship. Because the Democratic Party establishment is not built to win, we must be that life force that saves, restores and revitalizes the Party and our republic for higher purposes.

Respectfully, I can't and won't hang my hat on a "feeling" that people will ultimately come around to Biden. For argument sake, even if that were to play out in another close election, there is the prickly problem of the Electoral College. Since the presidential vote is a state-by-state contest for winner-take-all delegates, the GOP has figured how best to game the system even -- and especially -- when they lose the national popular vote. First, there is the challenge of a right-wing financed (American Values 2024 Super PAC, $14M so far) RFK Jr. who is currently taking some 5-15% of the vote (see realclearpolling.com), mostly from Biden. Second, with a more radical Supreme Court waiting in the wings -- blatantly partisan and exceedingly corrupt -- than the one that handed the 2000 election to George W. Bush (5-4), if it comes down another SCOTUS ruling, we are in deep do-do. And then there is the scenario of Speaker Mike Johnson who can legally refuse to allow "too-close-to-call" state delegates to be seated, thus keeping Biden below the required 270 electoral votes, and thereby throwing the election to a state-by-state House vote, where the GOP has a 26-state stranglehold.

Still comfortable ridin' with Biden?

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024 at 2:31:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Arlen Grossman

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 11 fans, 105 articles, 2 quicklinks, 311 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Pennacchio:   New Content

Thanks, Chuck, I agree with almost everything you say, Chuck, with one exception. The part about Joe Biden stepping down is one I have some trouble with. I'm no Biden fan and wish there was someone more progressive and aggressive running. But at this point in the game, I'm willing to stick with Joe. The contrast of having a mature, stable, sensible, comfortable and smart candidate like Biden contrasted with the unstable Trump (who seems to want to self-destruct lately) should make the difference. A change at the Democratic Convention is uncertain and risky. I'd stick with Joe.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024 at 2:53:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend