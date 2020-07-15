 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/15/20

Yes, the Rent is Too Damn High -- But Not Because the Minimum Wage is Too Damn Low

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

CambridgeTripleDecker.
CambridgeTripleDecker.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Bcorr (talk) (Uploads))   Details   Source   DMCA

"Full-time minimum wage workers cannot afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the U.S.," Alicia Adamczyk writes at CNBC, "and cannot afford a one-bedroom rental in 95% of U.S. counties. Adamczyk gets her figures from the National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual "Out of Reach" report.

Here are a few numbers NLIHC isn't as eager to talk about:

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping 1.9% of all American workers, and only 1% of full-time workers, earned minimum wage as of 2019. Also per BLS, minimum wage workers are more likely than average to be employed in food service jobs where wages are often supplemented with tips.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, 60% of workers in the lowest income decile (which would include minimum wage earners) receive public assistance benefits that top off a full-time minimum wage earner's wages by an average of about $1.50 an hour.

And then we come to two assumptions in the NLIHC report that become problematic, especially when combined.

The first assumption is that rent is only "affordable" if it comes to less than 30% of a person's income. But that seems awfully one-size-fits-all. What if spending 35% of my income on rent saves me 10% of that income somewhere else utility bills or gas costs for longer commutes, for example?

The second assumption is that that there's only one earner living in (or at least only one earner contributing to the rent on) the household. That assumption seems especially silly as applied to two-bedroom rentals. In reality, many people share housing. They move in with their romantic partners, or find amicable roomies. Just as many hands make light work, many paychecks make lower per-person rent.

Is the rent, as Jimmy McMillan says, too damn high? In some places, absolutely. In many places, probably.

Is the rent being too damn high a function of the minimum wage being too damn low? No. A tiny fraction of one percent of Americans struggling to make rent are full-time minimum wage workers without secondary sources of income.

The rent is too damn high because the housing supply is too damn limited.

Who are the geniuses limiting the housing supply with permit schemes, zoning restrictions, and supposed "fair housing" rules, all while pretending they're doing tenants a favor?

The same geniuses who oppress workers with minimum wage laws, licensing requirements, and supposed "labor protections," all while pretending they're doing workers a favor.

Making it harder for the average worker to earn a living and find a place to live may not be the intended purpose of government as we know it, but it's certainly the result of government as we know it.

Perhaps it's time for America's workers to re-think government as we know it.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Aircraft Carriers: Give Truman and Ford a Burial at Sea

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 305 fans, 2581 articles, 5283 quicklinks, 6504 comments, 526 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Hmm. You write, "A tiny fraction of one percent of Americans struggling to make rent are full-time minimum wage workers without secondary sources of income." Well, that may be because most minimum wage workers have to have secondary sources of income. So the argument is specious.

And you blame the cost of housing on regulations. That's classic Libertarian anti-regulation messaging. The regulations you cite are there for good reason.

Regulations exist for good reason.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 at 7:29:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 