Josh Mitteldorf's article, Daily Inspiration -- Life is older than we are, was very thought provoking for me. It is akin to something I have been trying unsuccessfully to develop for months.

When one looks around today at the human world it becomes unbearably clear that it is a very ugly reality. There are groups of humans seemingly alien and inhumane, except we already know how "human" our species really is, rendering meaningless a word such as inhumane and its related adjectives, who still believe that they are divine and therefore above the moral code. It's our fault really. We allowed them to rule us for centuries under the guise that they were our gods, then our gods' representatives, and then foisted on our feeble minds the belief that we can survive death if we accept Jesus all the while they f*ck and continue to f*ck us to kingdom come. These groups of obscene and despicable humans are working to bring the entirety of human reality under their control. Why? They want to preserve the natural resources of the planet for themselves. Look at the resource grabs occurring all over the planet. Medicine, schmedicine, do you know anyone that has been cured? The snake oil mustard gas derivative used in chemo therapy is now suspected of atomizing large tumors into smaller tumors creating a massive rebound effect. Guess what? Some asswipe company has developed a chemical to go after micro tumors! How else was the petrochemical industry going to get rid of the outlawed warfare chemical? Everywhere I look at what I think is good, I find evil or at the very least my own duplicity, well not entirely my own, but hardly matters given the condition of this reality. Thorsten Veblen, eugenicist, George Bernard Shaw, a virulent eugenicist who wrote something to the effect that the feebleminded should be killed, I guess that is the problem with only reading a portion of someone's works.



Today we are supposed to feel like these deranged schmucks who know nothing about fair play are the good guys because they recognize climate change? A condition if it is that, it is one that they have caused through their own theft and exploitation of oil and other resources, is now supposed to be our responsibility to sacrifice and correct. If you don't doubt their sincerity, Google (the bastard-censors) 'spills, oil, chemical'. If they care so much why do they want to place facilities next to water? Asswipes.



Now they are dumping genetically modified organisms into the environment and exceptionally stupid people like those in Dade County Florida have voted to allow such experiments on themselves and the rest us with genetically modified mosquitoes to control the Zika virus! We discover improperly secured shipments from US laboratories of virulent organisms across the planet, mainly to labs in the West; Monsantosized germs all for the purpose of destroying billions of us. These acts are part of their plan for them to be able to accomplish a reduction in resource depletion in order to add to their planetary reserve accounts. The question is, will they have time to kill enough of us before we awaken to what they are doing? Who benefits from medical research in longevity? Have any readers here donated hundreds of millions across the globe to medical schools, or have their own stooges managing drug panels inside the FDA? Can these perverted alien humans truly believe that their ultimate emergence as the human representative of our reality can survive thousands of years regardless of the unimaginable technological advances that may become at their disposal without some unforeseen calamity that makes them irrelevant for this part of the Local Group? Can they ultimately escape the same fate that they are hoping will find the rest of us? And what about us, the commoners, the cannon fodder, the ones ready to be fooled again? I believe that although life is magnificent for this reality, we do not have to accept this reality. We can opt to change this reality without blackmail or fear that our own individual life is the most important aspect of this wondrous reality.

Where to start? The Repugnants are so arrogant that they tell us who they are nearly every day. They even tell us how they would like to destroy us, because we are feeble minded, criminally oriented and possibly ungrateful and still breeding, we couldn't possibly recognize them as The Threat.

The Corbett Report has a wonderful essay on this titled, "Why Big Oil Conquered The World" and its prequel, "How Big Oil Conquered The World". Find it HERE, and order a copy before it is erased.

We need to learn how to stop cooperating in our own destruction, identify those who are out to destroy us and destroy them instead. In the final analysis, as one of their spokesmen, the Donald has said, "words." Action is the mode of the universe.