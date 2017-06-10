Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

With Tuesday's vote in the House of Commons looming, Teresa May remaining as prime minister is certainly precarious

By       Message Dave Lefcourt     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/10/17


From youtube.com: Teresa May on snap election All credit goes to paddypower , a friend of mine isn't on facebook so im uploading it here for hi to see. {MID-131043}
Teresa May on snap election All credit goes to paddypower , a friend of mine isn't on facebook so im uploading it here for hi to see.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Zoe Barrett)   Permission   Details   DMCA

British Prime Minister Teresa May

What exactly happened when the people of Britain went to the polls on Thursday to vote for a new prime minister?

As we know the Brits don't vote directly for the PM, they vote for an MP, member of parliament from their "constituency" to represent them in the House of Commons. Each MP belongs to one or another party-Conservative, Labour, Liberal and others. If one party gets 326 MP's voted in that party's leader becomes the PM.

That didn't happen. The Conservative Party of PM Teresa May got only 318 MP's elected so now there's what's called a "hung parliament" [1] taking place.

In any event, as is protocol May as the sitting PM on Friday went to Buckingham Palace to present Queen Elizabeth what's called the "Queens Speech" to formally ask her to form a new government.

Prior to the formality of meeting with the Queen May reached out to the DUP, Democratic Union Party of Northern Ireland-asking them to join her and with the 10 seats they won would effectively get her over the 326 seat threshold.

However this is where things get complicated.

There was no formal "coalition" between May and the DUP only "discussions" to form a new coalition government.

Significantly on Tuesday, June 13 the new parliament meets for the first time. May as the incumbent PM will ask the MP's to approve the "Queens Speech" and according to the " Cabinet Manual" the incumbent "is expected to resign if it becomes clear that it is unlikely he to be able to command that confidence and there's a clear alternative".

So May could get a no confidence vote by the MP's on Tuesday and Labour's Party Jeremy Corbyn whose party came in with 262 seats, could argue there's an "anti Tory"-Conservative-majority in the House of Commons that has rejected May's "Queen Speech" and ask the MP's to support him as PM.

But May could reject the MP's vote on Tuesday soldier on as PM and go it alone as a minority government "vulnerable to being voted down any time trying to win support of other parties on an ad hoc basis for every vote". Such "minority governments rarely last long".

It gets further complicated but for the moment let's leave it at that to see what happens Tuesday when May presents the "Queens Speech" to the MP's and see if they vote it up or down.

What's also looming are the Brexit talks with the EU set to begin on June 19 which could affect how the MP's vote on Tuesday. Even if they vote for her to continue as PM for the time being she'll still have a precarious hold remaining as PM.

For now everything in Britain is far from a done deal.


Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 