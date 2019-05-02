William Barr Is Acting as Trump's Defense Lawyer, Not Attorney General

From The Nation

William Barr, a Washington fixer whom conservative columnist William Safire referred to as the "Coverup-General" when Barr previously served as the nation's top lawman, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Democrats on the committee asked Barr pointed questions about his latest cover-up project: an attempt to protect President Trump and his associates from legitimate and necessary legal and congressional scrutiny. At issue was Barr's deliberate mischaracterization of a report from special counsel Robert Mueller that examined concerns about pro-Trump interference with the 2016 election and pointed to evidence of wrongdoing by the president's aides and allies and obstruction of justice by the president himself. Republican senators tried to distract from a burgeoning scandal involving Barr -- which blew up with the revelation that Mueller had written a letter expressing detailed concerns about Barr's statements regarding the report, and about mounting evidence that Barr has lied to Congress -- by asking lots of questions about Hillary Clinton.

Wednesday's hearing was an empty exercise characterized primarily by Barr's attempts to obscure his own wrongdoing with regard to the Mueller report: "I'm not really sure" and "I cannot recapitulate" and "I would analogize it" and "What do you mean by receptive?" Barr actually claimed that the memo he wrote to "summarize the principle conclusions reached by the Special Counsel" was not a summary.

At some turns, Barr sounded as if he was engaged in a desperate maneuver to avoid a perjury charge based on his previous attempts to deceive Congress. At other turns, he came off as Sarah Sanders with a law degree -- a shambling propagandist seeking to create confusion.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, a senior member of the committee, described the messaging game engaged in by Barr and his Republican collaborationists as "totally unresponsive to...what the American people want to know." Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a former US attorney and state attorney general, identified Barr's testimony as "masterful hairsplitting."

In perhaps the most remarkable exchange of the day -- and one of the more remarkable in the history of testimony from senior law-enforcement officials to congressional committees -- California Senator Kamala Harris raised a straightforward question: "Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?"

Instead of answering, Barr grumbled about how he was "trying to grapple with the word 'suggest"'"

"Perhaps they've suggested?" continued Harris, a veteran prosecutor and former state attorney general.

"I don't know," replied Barr. "I wouldn't say suggested."

"Hinted?" asked Harris. "I don't know," said Barr, in response to a question for which the sitting attorney general of the United States should have had an answer.

So it went on a day when Barr played the part of an ill-informed yet combative partisan rather than the head of the Department of Justice.

Wednesday's hearing left many questions unanswered. But it confirmed one thing: The United States does not currently, in any practical or realistic sense, have an attorney general.

