Will the American people wake up? They're just pawns to be used and abused by the ruling elites that control the country



Corporate American Flag - corporateamericanflag.com CorporateAmericanFl ag.com ~ The Corporate American Flag -- 3x5 ft and 2x3 ft Flags -- Company Logos were the stars would be in the USA Flag.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: mapremnityam) Details DMCA



The corporate flag of America

Question. Will the American people wake up to the reality they're just pawns to be used and abused by the ruling elite that control the country? I don't think so.

Here's why? They've been so indoctrinated with "the land of the free and the home of the brave" lies since they were so high if they were to let themselves be open to alternative voices with a different narrative than the one they were taught the pain of cognitive dissonance would be so severe, throwing the world they've come to believe in upside down they'd turn away rejecting it in disbelief.

It's why they'll continue to vote believing it'll make a difference and makes them feel they have a say.

They don't. It's all a con game controlled by the ruling elite. They control the electoral process from the outset who gets to run for office to who gets elected to what gets enacted, the laws, regulations, oversight and enforcement to benefit those who underwrite the campaigns of those they selected and got elected.

Of course it's all corruption made legal and been that way from the beginning of the republic. At the time only white men landowners, merchants, lawyers could vote meaning no other white men, all women, blacks, indigenous people were excluded. Therefore the white elites chose who ran for office and who got elected.

Today all men and women can vote but they don't choose who runs for office. It's still a rigged game as it's still the ruling elite underwriting the candidates they chose to run who the people elect. Is it any wonder those elected just take care of the interests of those who underwrote their campaigns? The peoples interests? Given lip service at best yet mostly ignored, just pawns in the rigged game.

Name any problem and issue in this country and how it's dealt with. Job outsourcing for instance. It was done intentionally. Those good paying blue collar middle class jobs with pensions, overtime, workplace protections were seen by the CEO's and corporate higher ups as costing too much and reducing their bottom line. So they chose to close domestic operations move it to cheap labor 3rd world countries with no regulations and they made more money. Meanwhile those former workers that got left behind and left unemployed were blamed for the company closing its doors because they wanted too much. As for the Congress they went along with corporate moves as they also benefitted because the company helped underwrite their campaigns. As to the former workers tell them to get retraining somewhere. Otherwise they're on their own.

Take big box store operations, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Costco. In Japan legislators prevented them from operating in the country. Why? Because they knew small business operations would be crushed by the big box stores.

In America we know what happened. The big box stores crushed the small business operations. Lumber yards, hardware stores, clothing shops et al closed. Then the big corporate behemoths with franchises in mega malls completed the job of running small business merchants from the scene.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).