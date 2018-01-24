Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Why is Islamic JIHAD AGAINST THE KURDS?

The Islamic religions are nothing but a political organization. During the era of the so-called Prophet Muhammad, politics did not exist. Religions were used to organize people. Muhammad ibn Abdullah as one of the descendants of Abraham by blood established Islamic religion to unite Arabs against Sassanid Kurdish Empire and Roman Italian Empire. Abraham is the forefather of Hebrew Jewish and one of the descendants of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna (the forefather of Hebrew Jews) and his elder brother Balarama (the forefather of Greek) were chased out from today's India by the members of the Mithraism and Aryan (Zoroastrianism) religion in year 3100 BC or BCE. The Lord of Hebrew Jewish people starting with Abraham has been working to destroy the white Caucasian people as the members of the Mithraism and Aryan (Zoroastrianism).

The Lord of Greek and Lord of Hebrew Jews established new Christian religion to destroy the Mithraism religion after they used Roman to kill Jesus who comes to revive the Mithraism and Aryan religion. The Lord of Hebrew Jews namely Prophet Muhammad established Islamic religion to destroy the white Caucasian people as the members of the Mithraism and Aryan (Zoroastrianism).

Indeed, they are successfully done that in the last two thousand years. And the Lord of Hebrew Jews is in control of the world now.

Arabs, Persian, and Turks are using Islamic religion to organize people. And using Islamic JIHAD against Islamic Kurds in last 1400 years to destroy Kurds and take more of their land.

The war in the world is waged by the super-rich people (Lords families of Hebrew Jews and those billionaires who are working for them) against poor people in the world.

Kurdish people are united under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan. Abdullah Ocalan is teaching people to establish the system, which is against the system the super-rich people. The super-rich people are targeting Kurdish people for elimination before any other nations. Only God HU the creator of human can destroy the super-rich people now to stop Kurdish people suffering.

References

Prophet Muhammad

wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammad

Turkish Islamist Mullah's JIHAD AGAINST THE KURDS!

.facebook.com/1989124684653652/videos/2103478253218294/

KHOMEINI'S JIHAD AGAINST THE KURDS!

helat.info/en/?p=1651

1979 Kurdish rebellion in Iran

wikipedia.org/wiki/1979_Kurdish_rebellion_in_Iran

 

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga (more...)
 

