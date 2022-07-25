 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/25/22

Why is Balanced Approval Voting so Hard to Understand?

By   1 comment, In Series: Balanced Voting
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Paul Cohen

BAV seems so easy to explain. You allow the voter to check one of two boxes for each candidate, one box to show support and the other to show opposition. And you allow the voter to check neither or in fact both. The net vote count for each candidate is the number of voters checking support minus the number who check oppose. The candidate who gets the largest net votes wins election.

This seems so easy and natural. So I was surprised that many people just didn't understand it; even more surprising the people who had the most trouble understanding were the very people who were experts at voting theory. Unfortunately, though understandably, these people insisted on re-casting BAV as something familiar, as an example of score voting. Relevant to this is a warning I included in a recent article:

What is the score?
What is the score?
(Image by Brian O'Donovan from flickr)   Details   DMCA

... I feel compelled by experience to warn against interpreting BAV as an example of score voting. Arguably it may be, but that line of thinking, while in no way helpful, tends to be misleading (so if you don't know what score voting is, don't worry about it; that is actually a good thing).BAV seems so easy to explain. You allow the voter to check one of two boxes for each candidate, one to show support and the other to show opposition. And you allow the voter to check neither or in fact both. The net vote count for each candidate is the number of voters checking support minus the number who check oppose. The candidate who gets the largest net votes wins election.

Now, reluctantly and in spite of that advice, I will now address Score voting. These are voting systems that adopt a ballot on which each voter assigns candidates a score. Scores are typically, but not necessarily in a range, such as 1 to 3. The scores are tallied (added) for each candidate and the winner is the candidate with the greatest tally. Among people familiar with the topic, a well known fact is that you can multiply the scores by any positive integer and get an equivalent voting system. Likewise, you can add any integer to the specified scores. Here, by equivalent it is generally meant that the relative positions of the candidates is unchanged; the winner (or winners if there are several) will remain unchanged, but importantly this is true only if the voting remains equivalent; in other words, the assignment of scores for the smallest, middle and largest scores (along with any other positions) must remain the same from one of the two equivalent systems to the other.

Often unnoticed though was that score voting was not a real voting system but an abstraction. In a real election there will be voters who, regardless of the instructions, skip over candidates. In the abstract theoretical model this is ignored through the device of simply declaring it not to happen, but in a real election it is necessary to decide how to handle such ballots; they surely will occur. One might decide to just skip over those ballots when performing the tally, but that has the same effect as adding zero to the tally. In effect, the system with scores 1, 2 and 3 becomes the system with possible scores 0, 1, 2 and 3. Note, however that the system will be unchanged precisely when 0 is included as one of the scores. This should motivate us to insist that 0 must be one of the scores; there is no harm in insisting this since there necessarily are equivalent systems that include zero. The advantage of insisting 0 be included as a score in fact makes the model conform to a real voting system. In these real-world score voting systems though, adding a constant to the scores does not always result in an equivalent system (multiplication of the scores by a positive constant will still result in an equivalent system, however).

With this convention, the score voting system using scores -2, -1, 0 will no longer be equivalent to the system with scores -1, 0 and 1 or with the system using scores 0, 1 and 2 because the votes and the tallies will change as the abstain votes are added at different positions among the scores. This convention of using the value 0 as a default score when no score is specified makes critical the position of 0 among the scores. A detailed numerical example of this can be found in an earlier article .

Let me remind you that BAV is defined without resort to scores at all. But with the added requirement that zero must be one of the scores and that in tallying ballots you simply skip over instances where no score is specified, then the score system with scores -1, 0, 1 equivalent BAV (however with the boxes labeled -1 and 1 instead of oppose and support).

The phenomenon of an abstract model leading to mistakes is not at all limited to voting systems. It could be seen as what Einstein noticed about the Newtonian model of mechanical motion. A recent podcast at Intelligence Squared discussed this kind of mistake in general and with respect to economic theories. The entire podcast is well worth hearing, but this specific topic came up about 17 minutes into the podcast.

It may help clarify this issue to recount a particular objection that was made to the notion of a balanced voting system. In particular, Approval Voting (score voting with scores 0 and 1) was claimed to be balanced. Part of the issue was the linguistic issue of whether not supporting a candidate means the same as opposing that candidate. People do say such things, but I would contend there is a neutral ground lying between support and opposition.

But that same confusion can be expressed in numbers. The observation was presented that score voting with -1 and 1 as the two allowed scores is equivalent to approval voting (score voting with the scores 0 and 1). As noted before, this is the case for the traditional abstract model that assumes all candidates are scored as either -1 or 1. But assuming ballots that specify neither are ignored, then 0 surreptitiously becomes another possible score. Approval voting, when moved into a real-world election naturally transforms in the real-world model to BAV. There are other possibilities of course. For example, entire ballots could be rejected when any candidate fails to be rated. But that seems a much less attractive alternative, particularly if write-in ballots are anticipated.

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Cohen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Balanced Voting"

The Two-party Duopoly Sure, but What Else is Wrong? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/05/2022
Just a Little Off-balance (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/15/2022
Latvia Wisely Chose to Adopt BAV (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/24/2022
View All 76 Articles in "Balanced Voting"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Who Pays Taxes?

What Could be Wrong with Ranked-Choice Voting?

What Might be the Best Voting System?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

Conservatives Without Conscience

Rethinking Which Voting System is Best

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

William WAUGH

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 8, 2016), 171 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Balanced Approval Voting (BAV) is one of the easiest systems to understand, from among those that are seriously proposed. It is simpler than, for example, STAR Voting. BAV is significantly simpler than Ranked Robin is. And BAV is vastly simpler than IRV is. And simplicity is the major factor in ease of understanding. ¶ In regard to your description of Score Voting as an abstraction, it isn't an abstraction in Fargo and St. Louis. ¶ Any concrete implementation of Score has to address how to handle cases where a given voter does not mark a given candidate. There are different expressed opinions about how that should be done (yours, mine, and Warren Smiths are all distinct from each other), but the notion that any advocacy group or any polity would write an election law based on Score Voting that leaves the default up in the air is insane. ¶ Of course, when I and others analyze BAV as an instance or specification or subclass of Score Voting, we are using Score as an abstraction, as you say. And you complain that we do this when you would prefer that that analysis not be spoken. But that doesn't change the fact that BAV meets the abstraction. You might as well say that when the field of abstract algebra says that the complex numbers constitute a field (as the term "field" is used in abstract algebra), that this field (in the sense of an area of intellectual effort) is taking away from readers' understanding of the nature of the complex numbers, and that it indicates that abstract-algebraists have not correctly understood the nature of the complex numbers.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 25, 2022 at 10:44:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend