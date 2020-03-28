 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/28/20

Why France is hiding a cheap and tested virus cure

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 73066
Message Pepe Escobar
Become a Fan
  (185 fans)

From Asia Times

The French government is arguably helping Big Pharma profit from the Covid-19 pandemic

A mask-wearing French citizen in Paris.
A mask-wearing French citizen in Paris.
(Image by Pepe Escobar)   Details   DMCA

What's going on in the fifth largest economy in the world arguably points to a major collusion scandal in which the French government is helping Big Pharma to profit from the expansion of Covid-19. Informed French citizens are absolutely furious about it.

My initial question to a serious, unimpeachable Paris source, jurist Valerie Bugault, was about the liaisons dangereuses between Macronism and Big Pharma and especially about the mysterious "disappearance"-- more likely outright theft -- of all the stocks of chloroquine in possession of the French government. Respected Professor Christian Perronne talked about the theft live in one of France's 24/7 info channels: "The central pharmacy for the hospitals announced today that they were facing a total rupture of stocks, that they were pillaged."

With input from another, anonymous source, it's now possible to establish a timeline that puts in much-needed perspective the recent actions of the French government.

Let's start with Yves Levy, who was the head of INSERM the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research from 2014 to 2018, when he was appointed as extraordinary state councilor for the Macron administration. Only 12 people in France have reached this status.

Dr.Didier Raoult
Dr.Didier Raoult
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Raso z Franczska)   Details   DMCA

Levy has a vicious running feud with Professor Didier Raoult -- prolific and often-cited Marseille-based specialist in communicable diseases. Levy withheld the INSERM label from the world-renowned IHU (Hospital-University Institute) research center directed by Raoult. In practice, in October 2019, Levy revoked the status of "foundation" of the different IHUs so he could take over their research.

Raoult was part of a clinical trial that in which hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin healed 90% of Covid-19 cases if they were tested very early. (Early, massive testing is at the heart of the successful South Korean strategy.)

Raoult is opposed to the total lockdown of sane individuals and possible carriers which he considers "medieval," in an anachronistic sense. He's in favor of massive testing (which, besides South Korea, was successful in Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam) and a fast treatment with hydroxychloroquine. Only contaminated individuals should be confined. Chloroquine costs one euro for 10 pills. And there's the rub: Big Pharma which, crucially, finances INSERM, and includes "national champion" Sanofi would rather go for a way more profitable solution. Sanofi for the moment says it is "actively preparing" to produce chloroquine, but that may take "weeks," and there's no mention about pricing.

A minister fleeing a tsunami

Here's the timeline: On January 13, Agnes Buzyn, still France's Health Minister, classifies chloroquine as a "poisonous substance," from now on only available by prescription. An astonishing move, considering that it has been sold off the shelf in France for half a century.

On March 16, the Macron government orders a partial lockdown. There's not a peep about chloroquine. Police initially are not required to wear masks; most have been stolen anyway, and there are not enough masks even for health workers. In 2011 France had nearly 1.5 billion masks: 800 million surgical masks and 600 million masks for health professionals generally.

On March 17, Agnes Buzyn says she has learned the spread of Covid-19 will be a major tsunami, for which the French health system has no solution. She also says it had been her understanding that the Paris mayoral election "would not take place" and that it was, ultimately, "a masquerade." What she does not say is that she didn't go public at the time she was running because the whole political focus by the Macron political machine was on winning the "masquerade." The first round of the election meant nothing, as Covid-19 was advancing. The second round was postponed indefinitely. She had to know about the impending healthcare disaster. But as a candidate of the Macron machine she did not go public in timely fashion.

In quick succession: The Macron government refuses to apply mass testing, as practiced with success in South Korea and Germany.

Le Monde and the French state health agency characterize Raoult's research as fake news, before issuing a retraction. Professor Perrone reveals on the 24/7 LCI news channel that the stock of chloroquine at the French central pharmacy has been stolen. Thanks to a tweet by Elon Musk, President Trump says chloroquine should be available to all Americans. Sufferers of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, who already have supply problems with the only drug that offers them relief, set social media afire with their panic. US doctors and other medical professionals take to hoarding the medicine for the use of themselves and those close to them, faking prescriptions to indicate they are for patients with lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. Morocco buys the stock of chloroquine from Sanofi in Casablanca.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   News 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Pepe Escobar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

You Want War? Russia is Ready for War

Why Putin is driving Washington nuts

Why Qatar wants to invade Syria

All aboard the New Silk Road(s)

It was Putin's missile?

Where is Prince Bandar?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Hugh Curran

Become a Fan
Author 511877
(Member since Aug 7, 2018), 1 articles, 4 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I'm very surprised at Escobar's one sided views on Chloroquiine. It has been tested for malaria and lupus and also for arthritis but it has had no viable medical testing for Covid 19. Why doesn's Escobar show all those who question the veracity of Chloroquine as a cure or remedy or preventive for the Covid virus? Instead he seems to see a conspiracy in some vague unwillingness of pharmaceuticals in making it available. Escobar is speaking to Donald Trump's talking points.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 11:29:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 99 fans, 74 articles, 133 quicklinks, 2934 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Hugh Curran:   New Content

Every hospital in new york including Lenox Hill, the #2 US hospital and Mt. Sinai is treating the corona virus with hydroxychloroquinine and azithromycin = HCQ plus Z pac. Dr. Zelenko in the hard hit Hasidic community of Monroe has added zinc sulfate to those two meds and has had a 100% cure rate and zero deaths. Zinc stops viruses from multiplying and super charges the chloroquinine.Escobar rightly states that it has to be administered early in the infection to work. And that confining its use to patients already on their death beds is a criminal act designed to discredit what we now know to be a cure.

s.google.com/document/d/1SesxgaP

two NIH studies on this here:

.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4182877/

click here

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:49:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
j dial

Become a Fan
Author 41216
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 9, 2009), 27 fans, 31 articles, 53 quicklinks, 415 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Although one pities Dr. Anthony Fauci for his awkward proximity to Trump, one thing the doctor does not speak about is his longstanding business connections to vaccines. In addition, he has been accused of misleading Congress about vaccine reactions.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 2:53:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 