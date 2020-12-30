 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/30/20

Why Conservatives Are Always Wrong On Important Issues

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 2569
Message John F. Miglio
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Protest Against Iraq War
Protest Against Iraq War
(Image by John F Miglio)   Details   DMCA

Renowned 19th century British philosopher John Stuart Mill once said, "Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives."

He went on to say that being stupid was not a bad thing in politics. In fact, he maintained, "There is so much dense, solid force in sheer stupidity, that any body of able men with that force pressing behind them may ensure victory in many a struggle."

Thus explains the success of Donald Trump and his minions. Simple enough. But is it fair to say that conservatives are always wrong on the important issues because they're stupid, i.e., lacking in intelligence and common sense, especially in our contemporary culture of political correctness? Shouldn't we say they're ignorant of the facts, or ideologically rigid, or even brainwashed? Or is it a moot point what euphemism we use when the outcome is the same?

Well, let's examine the record and see where it leads. According to a common dictionary definition, a conservative is a person "who is averse to change or innovation and holds traditional values" whereas a liberal is a person "who respects or accepts behavior or opinions different from one's own and is open to new ideas."

Using these two definitions as a baseline, let's go back in time in the United States and examine several important key issues. Beginning in colonial times, who was in favor of breaking away from England and starting a revolution? Certainly not the conservative colonists called loyalists, who comprised about 15 to 20% of the general population, and did not want to break away from England.

The Founding Fathers, on the other hand, were not just open to new ideas about democracy, but were willing to put their lives on the line for it. So I would classify them as radical liberals, i.e., revolutionaries. And judging from the reverence most Americans today place on the Founding Fathers, I think they would regard the conservative loyalists as wrong on this issue and side with the revolutionaries.

Let's move on to the antebellum South. Although Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, for his time he definitely fit the definition of a liberal and so did his followers who were against the institution of slavery, whereas Jefferson Davis and his followers were averse to change, i.e., conservative, and wanted to keep slavery as an institution. With the exception of the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, most Americans today would agree slavery is wrong and side with the liberals.

This thinking would carry through to the Civil Rights era. Liberals, of course, were in favor of Martin Luther King Jr's agenda of freedom and equality for all people regardless of skin color or race whereas conservatives were against it. Case in point: William F. Buckley Jr., an icon of the post-World War II conservative movement, wrote an essay in 1957 titled "Why the South Must Prevail." In this essay, he declared the white race the more "advanced" race. Not a very bright thing to say from such a well-educated, articulate guy. Even Buckley himself realized he was wrong and changed his mind in the next decade, thereby siding with liberals.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John F. Miglio Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John F. Miglio is a freelance writer and the author of Sunshine Assassins, a dystopian political thriller.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Did Donald Trump Pay to Have His Research Papers Written for Him in College?

The Conspiracy Against Renewable Energy

Time to Tax Super Rich and Corporations at 1950s Levels

Will Donald Trump End Up Like Captain Queeg?

George Carlin's Last Standup

The Road Less Traveled: The Difference Between Liberals and Conservatives

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John F. Miglio

Become a Fan
Author 2569
(Member since Sep 1, 2006), 2 fans, 43 articles, 35 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Do you think Joe Biden will aggressively push a liberal/progressive agenda, or will he slide back into being a centrist?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020 at 3:53:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 