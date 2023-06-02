 
 
RFK Jr. Can Win the Presidency If...

By John F. Miglio
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
When I was researching this article on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a strange thing happened. I came across an interview Kennedy did with Tucker Carlson on the Fox YouTube channel that garnered over two million page views. Naturally, my expectation was that Fox's favorite smiley-face fascist would be hostile and confrontational toward RFK Jr. But au contraire!

Carlson was not only friendly and supportive of him, but an overwhelming majority of his viewers on YouTube, mainly Republicans and Trump supporters, praised Kennedy and claimed they would vote for him.

Here are a few of the comments:

"If RFK runs I will vote democrat for the first time in my life."

"I'm not a Republican, not a Democrat, but for the first time ever I am actually passionate about a presidential candidate. We need this man to save our country."

"I am and always have been MAGA, Trump all the way, but I would vote for this guy in a heartbeat."

So what does this tell us? If the comments on Carlson's interview with Kennedy are any indicator, then Kennedy has a real shot at winning the election. Let's do the math. According to the latest Gallup poll, 30% of Americans identify as Republicans, 27% identify as Democrats, and 41% as Independents. In a national election, if Kennedy can take away half the Republican base votes, plus half the Independents, he would have roughly 35% of the total vote. And if he can get many or most of the Democrats, he'll have well over 50%.

But here's the problem: He has to win over the DNC and the mainstream news media. Or to be more precise, the big corporate donors and billionaires who contribute to the DNC and run the mainstream news media. Despite what conservatives think, these contributors are liberal in name only. When it comes to "bidness", they vote for their own financial interests. Which means they won't support candidates who want to tax them or weaken their power base. Just ask Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.

Hell, they wouldn't even support poor old Howard Dean. Remember when George W. Bush was running for president and Dean was the front runner in the Democratic primaries? What happened? Just because Dean gave out a guttural yell at a rally, the DNC and the mainstream news media made the good doctor out to be a nut, a wacko. And then with a little prestidigitation, Dean was out and John Kerry, the safe corporate candidate, was in.

Same thing happened in the last Democratic primary. Bernie was on a roll, and then out of nowhere came Biden, the safe corporate candidate who proved throughout his entire career that, if anything, he knew how to play ball with the DNC.

So where does that leave RFK Jr.? Right now his poll numbers are at 19% of Democratic voters. And who is trying to hold him to these low numbers? Not the Republicans. Not the MAGA crowd. No, the good old DNC, which is in the process of doing to him what they did to Howard Dean. He's anti-vax! Even his relatives don't support him! The guy's a nut, a wacko! Stick with Biden!

But can Kennedy do what Dean or Bernie couldn't do? Can he overcome the corporate power structure in the Democratic Party? Can he get mainstream Democrats to vote for him? Conventional wisdom says no.

But conventional wisdom also said Trump couldn't win the Republican primaries. And even if he did, he certainly couldn't win the national election. The guy's a nut, a wacko! Well, in Trump's case they were right, but what he did have was name and face recognition from his dumbass television show. Not to mention that he said things that made him seem like a populist who was against the establishment.

That's why uninformed individuals voted for him--he seemed authentic. He seemed like he wasn't your typical lying politician who was bought and paid for by the moneyed interests. "I have my own money!" he proudly proclaimed. And even though he was a philandering billionaire who was married three times, had numerous claims against him for assaulting women, screwing small business owners and students, and cheating on his taxes, people didn't care because he seemed authentic, he seemed like he was one of them, an Archie Bunker with a lot of dough.

Turns out he was really just a rich malignant narcissist out for his own profit and self-aggrandizement. And enough people realized this the second time around, so they held their noses and voted for Joe Biden.

John F. Miglio is a freelance writer and the author of Sunshine Assassins, a dystopian political thriller.
 

