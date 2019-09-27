 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/27/19

Who Will Replace Trump as the 2020 GOP Presidential Candidate

Trump is in big trouble. There are multiple reports that the honchos at FOX News are discussing what to do in a post-Trump world. That includes the highest levels of leadership there. That includes Paul Ryan, former House Majority Leader.

If Fox decides to throw Trump under the bus, then there will be a Republican primary.

So, who will enter the fray as candidates. There are already a few who have thrown their hat in:

Former Governor Mark Sanford (South Carolina,) Former Congressman Joe Walsh (Illinois,) and Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

I predict that additional candidates who will enter the primary race will include Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, for starters.

Once this process starts, the Democratic primary situation will change drastically. Polling companies will have to run long polls matching up all the Democratic candidates against all the Republican candidates. That may change the picture, particularly for Joe Biden, who has based his whole campaign on beating Trump.

Smart Democratic primary candidates will take the long view and solidify their stands and positions and proposals on the issues that American voters carea about.

I can't tell whether Trump will be removed from office. That may not happen, though, with the revelations about Fox News, it is looking more likely that the Repubicans in the Senate may decide that keeping Trump in office will have a devastating effect on the 2020 elections. I speculate that they're working with pollsters right now trying to divine which scenario produces the least damage for them. They may just come to the conclusion that Trump is poison for their future and actually lead the charge to remove Trump.

My guess is that the last thing the Democratic leaders want is for the Senate Republicans to vote to impeach. They want Trump, firmly affixed to the GOP, like a dead rodent, reekingly fluttering in the wind until November 3rd.

Will Biden poll as well against Pence, Ryan or Rubio? Will Warren or Sanders pull ahead or tank? Thinks are going to really heat up.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
