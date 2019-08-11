 
 
General News

White Supremacy Goes To The Very Top Of The NRA

(Article originally published here on May 19, 2015)

Chicago

A year ago, white supremacist and Klan leader Frazier Glenn Miller was charged with killing three outside two Jewish community centers in Kansas City. Weeks later, Jerad and Amanda Miller fatally shot two Las Vegas policemen attaching a swastika to one officer's lifeless body.

White supremacists and hate groups are some of the nation's biggest gun advocates. Like the NRA itself, which calls a registry and universal background checks the first step to a government takeover, they preach insurrection and stockpiling weapons against impending government tyranny. Timothy McVeigh, for example, espoused the NRA's confiscation fantasy and bombed Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168, because it housed Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) offices.

In LETHAL LOGIC: Exploding the Myths That Paralyze American Gun Policy author Dennis A. Henigan reprints shockingly antigovernment ads that were run by the "patriotic" NRA. In fact, the NRA's "law-enforcers-are-oppressors" rhetoric became so incendiary in the 1990s, former President George Bush actually resigned the gun organization. "I was outraged when, even in the wake of the Oklahoma City tragedy, Mr. Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of N.R.A., defended his attack on federal agents as 'jack-booted thugs,'" he wrote to the NRA. "To attack Secret Service agents or A.T.F. people or any government law enforcement people as 'wearing Nazi bucket helmets and black storm trooper uniforms' wanting to 'attack law abiding citizens' is a vicious slander on good people."

Here in Chicago, where NGVAC is located, gun lovers on hate sprees are chillingly common. Six month ago, Chicago suburban police arrested John White for criminal damage to a Lombard synagogue. Police found White "driving recklessly all over the synagogue property, both on and off the pavement" reported the Chicago Sun-Times and seven of the synagogue's windows had been smashed. When police searched White's home they found "thousands of rounds of ammunition, a shotgun, rifle and four handguns." Nice.

In 1999, white supremacist Benjamin Nathaniel Smith went on a racist shooting rampage killing Northwestern University Mens Basketball Coach Ricky Byrdsong and Won-Joon Yoon, a computer science doctoral student. He also wounded nine Orthodox Jews and an African-American minister, literally driving around looking for minorities to shoot and kill.

Despite an order of protection filed by an ex-girlfriend, Smith was issued a gun owners ID card and a legal gun owner at one time. The hate spree spawned a yearly event called the Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate.

And who can forget Wade Michael Page's 2012 rampage in Wisconsin in which he fatally shot six people and wounded four at a Sikh temple because of their ethnicity? Page was a white supremacist who played in neo-Nazi bands.

Hate rhetoric and white supremacy go to the very top of the NRA. Longtime NRA Board Member Ted Nugent has called President Obama a "sub-human mongrel"--a remark almost identical to the Kansas City Klan shooter's claim that the white race is "drowning literally in seas of colored mongrels." Why is Nugent an NRA board member? Why has he been one for 20 years?

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
lila york

  New Content

We all need to ban the use of the term "white supremacy" forever. As CJ Hopkins duly notes, the DNC lost their bet on the Russiagate fantasy and are now trying to replace it with a new fantasy. There are no more "white supremacists" than there have always been - mostly in Mississippi and Alabama.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:24:48 PM

June Genis

I'm not a fan of the NRA for a number of reasons but I share their concern about a national gun registry which is a very different thing from background checks. I have no problem with a background check for firearms purchases as long as all information about the check and the purchase are deleted if the check comes up clean.

But a permanent registry of all guns purchased provides the government with a blueprint to disarm anyone they decide to brand as a "threat". All tyrannical governments have used disarming their opponents as the first step in solidifying their authority. I can easily see a day coming where anyone who questions anyone in a position of power will be so branded in this country.

I don't like guns. I know they're heavy, smelly and loud because I've taken a basic firearms safety class. I don't want to own one. But I also don't want the government to be the only one who has them. Sometimes I feel guilty about not owning one.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 5:36:49 PM

lila york

ditto. I have no desire to own a gun. I am glad that others hang onto them, as it forestalls total tyranny and despotism. I also question whether or not all of these named mass shootings were actual events. Now that I know that the government gave itself the legal right to intentionally lie to the American public , to propagandize us for their own agenda purposes, there is no way I will ever believe a single word they utter or ever again believe a single word the cia issues through msm. How can we know if all 255 attacks were real? We cannot. Prior to 2013 the number of mass shootings per year was zero to 2. what changed? What changed was the government's right to lie to us.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:11:47 PM

June Genis

What changed is the definition of "mass" shooting. Now I think anything over 3 is called a mass shooting but I don't think that was the case before.


Which reminds me that one of the most recent mass killings (4 people) here in CA was done with a knife and I haven't heard anyone clamoring for more knife control.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 8:26:28 PM

Devil's Advocate

Exactly. And, how many people are killed every day by careless or distracted or drunk drivers? Even with the climate crisis being completely exploded by the automobile scene (a "double threat"!), the number of vehicles goes up steadily, with nobody screaming for a moratorium on cars, or stricter requirements to drive them.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 10:32:46 PM

