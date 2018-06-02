- Advertisement -

I start with my last comment, slightly edited, from a video I linked to recently, that I had a few doubts about but that tracked well for me overall, "Where did the Rothschilds Go?" click here I was astounded to see so many comments on this, expanding on the topic, informing me greatly, and for the most part agreeing with the video.

My last comment from that post: "" The point from this and many other sources I've been looking at show that it is the Rothschilds who began what we know as current banking, which has taken over the control of producing money or not (creating inflation or deflation, and the consequent bubbles and busts that generate $$$ for those running the show), with money coming from either winning or losing sides of a war (and almost certainly including World War II, on both sides), controlling interest rates, etc.

"They" being banksters and defense contractors, fossil fuel companies, etc. (the latter being subsidized by trillions of dollars). Of course they can't control the whole show completely-- though in this manner the banks are guaranteed interest back on their investments, because that interest comes from public taxes, here and around the world. This is why regime change comes to those countries which attempt to use other forms of currency besides US dollars (Venezuela is but one example I've been reading about lately). There are many people involved but they all respond to money as if it were the direct voice of God. At least that is how I see it, in highly summarized form. I'm sad to hear that even to myself I sound a bit like Alex Jones!"

- Advertisement -

I realize I am now posting a video by a Utahn who I have long considered seriously misguided on many or even most topics, along with two folks he interviews who say some questionable things. But I trust OEN readers are more than bright enough to separate the wheat from the relatively minor chaff here. It is about a book I have not read, but have read much about, The Creature from Jekyll Island. The book has been lauded by many and is about the so-called Federal Reserve Bank, with underpinnings to most of the world's money supply, controlled by (though we can't be sure of all the names) private individuals, who are utterly detached from and certainly unelected by the American people.

The amount of control that this outfit has over so much of the world is astounding. But I'll leave it to Glen to explain "the business" in fuller detail (as I now realize others have largely done on OEN already).

I've found sites that claim GB was fired from FOX News for this particular program, though he claims it was because he spoke so much about God. I don't know the veracity of either claim, though I suspect the former.