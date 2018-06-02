Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Where Does Money Come From, Who Controls It and How?

I start with my last comment, slightly edited, from a video I linked to recently, that I had a few doubts about but that tracked well for me overall, "Where did the Rothschilds Go?" click here I was astounded to see so many comments on this, expanding on the topic, informing me greatly, and for the most part agreeing with the video.

My last comment from that post: "" The point from this and many other sources I've been looking at show that it is the Rothschilds who began what we know as current banking, which has taken over the control of producing money or not (creating inflation or deflation, and the consequent bubbles and busts that generate $$$ for those running the show), with money coming from either winning or losing sides of a war (and almost certainly including World War II, on both sides), controlling interest rates, etc.

"They" being banksters and defense contractors, fossil fuel companies, etc. (the latter being subsidized by trillions of dollars). Of course they can't control the whole show completely-- though in this manner the banks are guaranteed interest back on their investments, because that interest comes from public taxes, here and around the world. This is why regime change comes to those countries which attempt to use other forms of currency besides US dollars (Venezuela is but one example I've been reading about lately). There are many people involved but they all respond to money as if it were the direct voice of God. At least that is how I see it, in highly summarized form. I'm sad to hear that even to myself I sound a bit like Alex Jones!"

I realize I am now posting a video by a Utahn who I have long considered seriously misguided on many or even most topics, along with two folks he interviews who say some questionable things. But I trust OEN readers are more than bright enough to separate the wheat from the relatively minor chaff here. It is about a book I have not read, but have read much about, The Creature from Jekyll Island. The book has been lauded by many and is about the so-called Federal Reserve Bank, with underpinnings to most of the world's money supply, controlled by (though we can't be sure of all the names) private individuals, who are utterly detached from and certainly unelected by the American people.

The amount of control that this outfit has over so much of the world is astounding. But I'll leave it to Glen to explain "the business" in fuller detail (as I now realize others have largely done on OEN already).

I've found sites that claim GB was fired from FOX News for this particular program, though he claims it was because he spoke so much about God. I don't know the veracity of either claim, though I suspect the former.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content

The Fed is a private bank is no surprise to me.

Years ago, I watched films that talked about the Federal Bank, and explained that the central bank was privately owned. The Zeitgeist films -- The Movie is a 2007 film by Peter Joseph --presenting a number of conspiracy theories.

This link discusses part III of the Zetigeist films and addresses the 'research' and the 'facts'/

The author Edward L Winston says :How do these people know? If they know, why not more people? Well, I decided to look into it myself. I realize that most people who promote this film say "I did research, I know it's true", well if that was the case, Parts I and II wouldn't have been proven false. As I did in part I, I will go through the video as it talks, that is I will take a transcription and discuss it point by point in that manner, anything from the movie appears in green to make it easy to follow."

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 7:20:08 PM

David Watts

Thank you Susan. I hope to make it a point to watch the videos.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 8:41:38 PM

I know how you look for truth and facts.

To me, the real story of dark money is in the mega- trillions that the wealthy elite have stashed in LLCs. The Paradise Papers: The True Story Behind The Secret Nine-Month Investigation (HBO) - YouTube

With the publication of the Paradise Papers--an extensive leak of documents primarily from a Bermudan law firm by the I.C.J.U400 reporters from around the world, spent much of this year sifting through some of the more than 13 million files.

The datathe journalists released in the Paradise Papers tell the REALITY of the dark money undoing us all, as the banksters and the oligarchs and criminals who own the world's wealth, look to stash it.

I was stunned whenI first heard it on Vice news,and astonished when it never reached the people.

Truth evaporates with this kind of $$$!

Last year, the release of the Panama Papers caused a huge sensation across the globe, exposing a hidden world of wealth held offshore. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists brought together hundreds of reporters from around the world to examine the millions of documents that were leaked to two reporters at the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. For their work, the I.C.I.J. won the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting .

Scouring the Paradise Papers, With the Help of Almost 400 New Friends: "Thanks to a series of massive data leaksf rom tax havens, the lid has been lifted. The files of HSBC's Swiss bank, the Panama Papersand most recently the Paradise Papers have exposed in great factual detail the offshore machinations of the world's wealthiest individuals and corporations....Looking through millions of documents in search of stories is no easy task, and it led us down plenty of rabbit holes that ended up nowhere."

But, "Some of the best stories, came courtesy of our partners. The I.C.I.J. reporter Sasha Chavkin spent months poring through the files to spot that connection.

Breaking Bad to the Paradise Papers: all you need to know about money laundering

Thomas Frank writes Why have we built a paradise for offshore billionaires? I think, to answer this, it helps to grasp the differencebetween tax avoidance and tax evading.

The information about shadow banking presented by the Paradise Papers is big news, but the real story is the return of impeachable journalism" real news at a time when the forces that need to sow lies and confusion are led by a President who says: it's disgusting the way the press can say anything they want." Compare that to the words of another president, Thomas Jefferson , who says "What journalists want to do is to present the facts, the observable reality, without which no clear decisions can be made."

As to the 'truth' about Glen Beck as an impeachable journalist? The Federal Bank? Zeitgeist? and let's not forget the Rothschild Zionists?...so much to think about.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 8:28:51 PM

I started to watch the video and will finish later. It looks to be really good.

I have had the book The Creature from Jekyll Island for a number of years. I started it but never finished which makes me mad. One thing I remember that was interesting was in the preface or introduction by G. Edward Griffin he recommended to start reading the book by reading the summaries of each chapter that was at the end of each chapter.

I referenced this book in your article Where did the Rothschilds Go? You talk about where does money come from. One primary way that I remember from my degree in economics is Fractional Reserve Banking. Simply, what that is is a bank takes in deposits and then is allowed to lend it out many times over because banks are only required to keep a small proportion of the deposits on hand. I found something G. Edward Griffin said that explains it well:

A bank collects interest on loans they make. Also, because of fractional reserve banking they can loan out a lot more money than was deposited on which they also collect interest. E.g., Let us assume that the bank is not fully loaned up, as they call it, and has an average of only eight dollars in magic-money loans for every one dollar on deposit. In that case, it will collect 6.5% interest on all eight of those dollars. That means, based on each dollar placed on deposit, the bank will collect 52% in interest.

Voila! For every deposit made the bank creates new money with a few keystrokes. Magic money...

A GREAT(!) 47 minute video that is very easy to watch with a lot to learn is "Money as Debt."

Money as Debt - Full Documentary

.youtube.com/watch?v=4AC6RSau7r8.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 9:11:09 PM

Thank you for this. What a great video. My husband and I are watching it together, but are stopping to eat dinner.

I Love the opening. I know that the Paradise papers vanished because the truth was there, and 'they' would not allow it to reach the people.

Years and years ago I read Taylor Caldwell's "The Captains and the Kings" and she knew the truth. She also knew the truth about the "death merchants". So wise, way back at the beginning of the 20th century.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 10:17:51 PM

