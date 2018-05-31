- Advertisement -

I have been hearing for longer than I can remember the name "Rothschild." It has always been associated with banking or the military. I have seen what appear to be nutcase articles and videos and thus never been able to grasp what the hullabaloo is all about.

I can easily imagine that this video appears to be in the nutcase category for someone coming to this topic for the first time. However, I have done enough reading to realize that it truly is not. It might well be titled, "The Real Elephant" in the room. The presenter here has good reason to be so animated, imo.

I hope to get to posting another (much!) longer video that gives more supported points of information in the near future. However, at a minimum, anyone who has spent even some half-serious time to see that 9/11 was a false flag will recognize many of the names here. I recognize about 90% of them, from 9/11 issues and many others over the years (even spoke to one or two of them at some long past "public hearings").

This goes to the heart of who controls the financial systems of the planet, and hence wars that pay huge dividends to many, particularly the bankers and of course defense contractors, with thought given only to money and utter disregard for people. But as always, I trust the video speaks well enough for itself or I wouldn't be posting it. I fear that even our best politicians (few and far between!) don't get the idea, or else realize that their days are numbered if they seriously raise the topic.