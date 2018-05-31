Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Where have the Rothschilds disappeared to?

I have been hearing for longer than I can remember the name "Rothschild." It has always been associated with banking or the military. I have seen what appear to be nutcase articles and videos and thus never been able to grasp what the hullabaloo is all about.

I can easily imagine that this video appears to be in the nutcase category for someone coming to this topic for the first time. However, I have done enough reading to realize that it truly is not. It might well be titled, "The Real Elephant" in the room. The presenter here has good reason to be so animated, imo.

I hope to get to posting another (much!) longer video that gives more supported points of information in the near future. However, at a minimum, anyone who has spent even some half-serious time to see that 9/11 was a false flag will recognize many of the names here. I recognize about 90% of them, from 9/11 issues and many others over the years (even spoke to one or two of them at some long past "public hearings").

- Advertisement -

This goes to the heart of who controls the financial systems of the planet, and hence wars that pay huge dividends to many, particularly the bankers and of course defense contractors, with thought given only to money and utter disregard for people. But as always, I trust the video speaks well enough for itself or I wouldn't be posting it. I fear that even our best politicians (few and far between!) don't get the idea, or else realize that their days are numbered if they seriously raise the topic.

 

- Advertisement -

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

  New Content

I went back to Scott Baker's amazing series on America not being broke, and found this related segment, titled "10 Reasons Why the Federal Reserve is Not a Government Agency" click here

Which I contend goes directly to the issue of who controls the money.

Submitted on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:06:20 PM

Em Sos

David Icke is NOT a nutcase!

Submitted on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:42:50 PM

