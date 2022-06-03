What the Johnny Depp Verdict Really Means for Women's Rights

As a survivor of sexual abuse and an abusive relationship, I have found myself following the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial with morbid interest. This fiasco of a scandal began six years ago, as the troubled relationship between the two broke down and Heard, appearing in public with a small bruise on her cheek, filed for a restraining order and divorce. Heard, bolstered by the sensational articles appearing at the time, positioned herself as a champion of women's rights as Depp's career crashed and burned.



It did not take long for controversy to stir on both sides. An audio tape of a strident fight between them surfaced, with Heard admitting to "hitting, but not punching" Johnny Depp. What had originally seemed a simple case of domestic abuse became the story of two out-of-control people, possibly both abusing one another.



Last year, Depp lost a huge trial against the Sun, a conservative British tabloid famed for its scurrilous headlines. Of course, this was seen as a victory for women everywhere, despite the mounting new evidence that Heard had punched Depp on several occasions, and even severed his finger. As the audio tapes and film clips of Amber Heard's deposions were made public, we could see Heard smirking and eating chocolates, as she described her altercations with Depp. At this point, as a victim of abuse myself, I really wondered how a woman who had been victimized could so nonchalantly describe being a victim.



As yet another trial began this, I tried to maintain a neutral view, giving each side the benefit of the doubt. Both sides seemed to speak some truth. Both seem to have had terrible drug and alcohol problems, with Johnny Depp being quite frank in admitting this.



