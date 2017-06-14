Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

What's to Be Done About Trump?

By       Message Marc Ash     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/14/17

From Reader Supported News

From commons.wikimedia.org: Special Council and former FBI director Robert S. Mueller {MID-132673}
Special Council and former FBI director Robert S. Mueller
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

The core allegations against Donald Trump, many of his closest associates, and Russian intelligence actors are light years more serious than those at the heart of the 1972 break-in at DNC headquarters in the Watergate Office Building.

Although it does bear noting that each case involved an intrusion into DNC files, the most recent incursion involved Russian intelligence allegedly acting on behalf of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in an effort to defeat his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton. The foreign actor introduces the national security component, and that makes it a far more serious matter than Watergate.

On the table is an active FBI investigation into, among other things, foreign espionage that absolutely appears to include now President Donald Trump.

The threshold for evidence that would lead to indictment and/or impeachment has long since been exceeded. The remaining hurdles are political, not legal. We're there, and really have been for months. The irrefutable evidence in the public domain alone is overwhelming.

In addition the FBI, and now the special counsel appointed to investigate Trump and his associates, are sitting on troves of evidence not yet in the public domain. That is why Trump fired FBI director James Comey and is now considering firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Their investigations threaten him, and he is doing everything he can to impede them.

The most clarifying thing about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee is that there is no chance whatsoever that Congress will do anything to sanction in any way President Donald Trump or any of his subordinates.

The Congressional committees investigating the Trump-Russia affair are categorically, politically polarized. All relevant committees are controlled by Republicans who will not under any circumstances allow any Congressional proceeding to threaten Republican control of every branch of government, which they now enjoy, and are absolutely willing to obstruct any path that leads to the undermining of a Republican president. Regardless of the volume or veracity of evidence.

The colorful pronouncements of "bipartisan cooperation in the best interest of the nation's security" are purely for public relations and political benefit. The reality is that, in the end, Congress will do nothing. Which leads to the unavoidable question, what is to be done? Who will act?

The only legal entity that has the capacity to bring President Donald Trump to account is Special Counsel and former FBI director Robert S. Mueller III. The FBI under acting director Andrew McCabe could potentially challenge the president's administration legally, or potentially criminally, but could not prosecute without the sanction of the Justice Department.

This leads to the question of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' on again/off again recusal from the entire Trump-Russia matter, or was it? Ostensibly a recusal is a recusal, unless it's a fake recusal, or unless the director of the FBI is getting too close to your boss. In which case you ignore your recusal, fire him for investigating the Trump-Russia matter, and call it a routine supervisory function.

So depending upon whether Sessions feels recused or un-recused on the day that someone at the DoJ needs to make a decision on prosecuting any member of the executive branch, we'll find out if anything whatsoever can be done to rein in Donald Trump, regardless of what he has done.

In theory, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would make such decisions in light of his boss's recusal, but the way that played out in the firing of James Comey is a sure indicator that Sessions' recusal was a nothing more than a fig leaf that can be removed at any time.

In reality the Fourth Estate, as flawed as it is, represents the greatest, most effective challenge to Donald Trump's insanity, period. The vaunted American system of governmental checks and balances now appears to have been a myth all along.

Bad time to find out.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.readersupportednews.org
Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Betrayal of Cecily McMillan

Are the Oak Ridge Defendants Obama's p*ssy Riot?

Tortured Folks

Plutocrats Win Control of Congress

TPP: The Case for Treason

Bullwhips Crackin' in Northern California

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 