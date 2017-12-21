Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Would President Pence's Reign Look Like?

By A. Lynne Rush

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/17

Author 510111
From commons.wikimedia.org: Mike Pence - Caricature {MID-213247}
Mike Pence - Caricature
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Between the Mueller investigation into collusion with Russia and the sexual assault claims, the end of President Trump looks like it could be a real possibility . If he were removed from the presidency, we would have a new man in the oval office: President Pence.

So what would a Pence presidency look like? And would we be better with Trump (provided he doesn't get us nuked)?

A Man of Morals (for Sale)

Pence's most defining characteristic is his morality. He pushes legislation based on his religious beliefs, and he is guided by those beliefs. It's the reason why he once signed legislation making it legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people (causing the biggest brouhaha of his governorship). Of course, he quickly backtracked on that once the uproar threatened to take jobs from his state. His bid to "remoralize" America faltered hard -- and he caved.

When the famous "Grab 'em" Access Hollywood audio was released, Karen Pence was disgusted, according to The Atlantic. And even though she reportedly finds Trump "vile," Mike Pence is still his vice president. Did he think about jumping ship? Sure. In the end, though, he stuck with the vile man for political gains.


Who's the Boss (of President Pence)?

Part of the reason for his loyalty lies in the concept of servant leadership -- the idea that no matter your position, there's always someone to serve. Without Trump, who is the boss of President Pence? According to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, it's the Koch brothers.

Trump ran on a platform of bucking the system; his money gave him freedom from being bought. Mike Pence, however, is not a wealthy man. The Koch brothers, worth roughly $90 billion, have a corporate strategy that involves heavily investing in candidates in order to push through legislation that benefits them. They've financed Pence's campaigns. Ironic, then, that a platform of bucking the system could bring us the most bought-and-paid-for president of all time. The Kochs's political agendaincludes repealing the Affordable Care Act, abolition of Medicare and Medicaid, welfare (and all government assistance programs), and Social Security. They're for the de-regulation of campaign finance laws, and the insurance industry. The want the dissolution of the Department of Transportation, the EPA, Department of Energy, and OSHA.


Women's Rights (and the Wrongs Pence Inflicts on Them)

If you're female, President Pence is going to be a bad time. He's supported and has attempted to push through horrific legislation restricting women's rights. While he was governor he signed House Bill 1337, one of the most stringent pieces of anti-abortion legislature. It forbade the abortion of fetuses with life-ending chromosomal damage, and more disturbingly, required the burial of miscarried or aborted fetuses. The latter led to a movement called "Periods for Pence," wherein women flooded his office with calls and tweets to talk about where they were in their menstrual cycle, and what they should do about it. He's a part of the movement to defund Planned Parenthood and has funded abortion crisis centers -- places that pressure women into having unwanted children, don't provide medical assistance of any kind, and then charge insurance for the visit.

All of that aside, his views on women are just plain odd. He doesn't believe in sharing a meal with another woman or attending a gathering with mixed company and alcohol unless his wife is present. That's a strangely restrictive policy, and it has disturbing ramifications for any women who work with the president. He also calls his wife "Mother," both in private and public, but that's a whole other issue.


Anti-Gay (Is OK to President Pence)

Pence's opinions on LGBTQ issues are the stuff of nightmares. When the Ryan White Care Act was in the works, he argued that resources provided by the act should be "directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior." He was a board member of the Indiana Family Institute, who believed the protests around vicious murder of Matthew Shepard to be homosexual-activist "propaganda." He thinks gay couples represent social collapse.

And let's not forget he thinks businesses should be allowed to discriminate against gay couples in the name of religious freedom.

Put all that together and it's hard to tell what's worse: a president with a tendency to rage tweet or a morally reprehensible gargoyle?

opednews.com

Lynne is a liberal, a book nerd and a ridiculous pet owner. She's also a freelance writer/part time soapbox stander.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Tom Huckin

Author 21051

(Member since Sep 4, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 213 comments


  New Content

Excellent, Lynne! Says it all. Or at least says enough (I'm sure there's still more out there if he comes under close scrutiny).

For me the most disturbing aspect of Pence is his obeisance to the Koch brothers. Elevating him to the presidency would effectively put the Kochs in control of this nation and be its kiss of death.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 6:16:59 PM

Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 1 articles, 384 comments


  New Content

Yes, there's lots to be horrified about..........except for one thing:

Make him President and you might witness huge (yuge?) support for his careful distance from females in an era in which due process is often neglected on sexual harassment.

Moral? Be careful about what you wish for. A conservative standard of behavior might be enshrined.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 8:53:49 PM

Indent
A. Lynne Rush

Author 510111

(Member since Nov 15, 2017), 4 articles, 2 comments


Reply to Christopher Zell:   New Content
Unless you're the president, apparently. The sexual harassment claims against Trump constantly struggle to get any kind of traction.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 9:12:07 PM

Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 1 articles, 384 comments


Reply to A. Lynne Rush:   New Content

Deny, deny works. Apologies apparently don't - which is very sad for guys such as Franken who were actually trying to overcome a foolish past.

In our post-Christian era, I can only hope that we retain notions about forgiveness and repentance. Otherwise, it's tribalism and identity politics that only benefits the oppressive elite.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 11:51:11 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1712 comments


  New Content

It would be like Judgement Day, for all Americans.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 4:32:23 PM

