What Will Extinction Look Like? Do NOT watch this if you aren't interested in seeking truth.

By Daniel Geery

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/15/18

Message from Afrizen: "In my journey through the "DABDA" stages of grieving, regarding my understanding and expectation of what is to come in terms of anthropomorphic climate change, this song expresses my time in the first A - Anger. With time and reflection I've made it through to the second A, Acceptance, and my position regarding my lyrics has changed. They made sense when my assumptions were 1. that humanity and nature are separate, 2. that humanity is "committing crimes" against nature, and 3. that humanity will be punished for doing so. My thinking now is that 1. I don't see a fundamental distinction between our species and the rest of nature, and 2. humanity is behaving exactly in accordance with its evolved genetic imperatives to survive, thrive and multiply today, regardless of the consequences tomorrow. I think my lyrics' vitriolic theme and tone are misplaced and I suspect the song's effect might possibly be to either foster or reinforce anger and bitterness in listeners. These are natural and appropriate emotions when first waking up to the predicament we are in (as I understand it) but, in my personal experience, anger and bitterness are unhelpful and detrimental if not worked through and overcome. The upsides of this new perspective for me are greater compassion and tolerance for my fellows, greater peace of mind and general happiness. I can only wish the same for others who are going through this." [Note: Search "Afrizen," an organization that is reaching out to help others and publicly encourages connections. I don't know the particular author here, but he or she speaks my mind.]

(Article changed on July 15, 2018 at 19:29)

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery

I could go on and on, as could anyone who can read, write, and use a computer, but I will just add a few links here that speak well enough for themselves. And I would say supersede our other problems, at least on a global scale, and assuming that Trump doesn't get too focused on his "big red button."

Make up your own mind as to their veracity, but I've watched and read far more on this topic--the topic to end all topics--and haven't found anything supportable that refutes them, on a most fundamental physical level.

click here

click here

click here

click here

click here

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 15, 2018 at 7:55:34 PM

