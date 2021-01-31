What We Will Miss with the End of the Trump Presidency

On January 6, President Trump and his "deplorables" made the US Empire look dysfunctional to the whole world by overtaking the Capitol, causing those corporate tools, our "elected representatives," to run and hide. Does that set a bar for what is needed to bring health care for all, to end what Martin Luther King called the three evils of society: poverty, war and racism?

Trump has antagonized the US ruling class by placing his own interests above the interests of their class as a whole. As Democratic Senator Schumer righteously waxed, "This will be a stain on our country not so easily washed away." Indeed, thanks to these Trumpers, politicians' future talk of "American exceptionalism," about the US as the world champion of "freedom and democracy," will now bring snickers around the globe.

Whether one was horrified, pleased, or indifferent to the takeover of the Capitol, we will be the targets of more repressive legislation superseding our "God-given" rights. Already, Schumer is setting a precedent by demanding those who went into the Capitol to be classified as "domestic terrorists" and placed on a national no-fly list.

Soon we will no longer have a president who, despite his endless rightwing pronouncements, did speak truthfully on some issues any progressive would support. Critics of Trump, especially those who attempt to brand him a fascist, often overlook or discount statements Trump made as the official voice of the US government: the waste and killing of US wars and the government deceit that led to them. He made clear the US was after Middle East oil, condemned the US for being the world's cop, attacked the power of the unelected deep state, exposed Russiagate McCarthyism, and the lack of democracy in the US political system. This has riled the national security establishment, instrumental in concocting the Russia collusion story to smear Trump, block his 2016 presidential bid, and the 2019 effort to impeach him.

The President of the United States condemns US Middle East wars

President Trump not just condemned the obscene waste of money on the Middle East wars and the waste of US soldiers' lives. Probably a first in presidential history, the president lamented the millions killed by the US invasions and the US government's fake news fed to the US people to justify invasion.

President Trump wrote (October 9, 2019):

"The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East. Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side. GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE!"

Trump at a press conference (October 21, 2019):

"I got elected on bringing our soldiers back home. Now, it's not very popular within the Beltway, because, you know, Lockheed doesn't like it, and these great military companies don't like it. It's not very popular."

Trump outraged the Washington foreign-policy establishment even attacked by previously anti-war figures, such as Noam Chomsky when he withdrew troops from Syria:

"I want to bring our troops back from the endless war. They've been going on for 19 years in the area. But I'm going to bring them home from Syria." (Watch How Progressives Respond When Trump Isn't Wrong)

President Trump spoke against the US as world cop and its endless wars (October 17, 2019) :

