21st-Century US Coups and Attempted Coups in Latin America



US Still Sees Latin America as its back yard

During the 21st century, the US, working with corporate elites, traditional oligarchies, military, and corporate media, has continually attempted coups against Latin American governments that place the needs of their people over US corporate interests. US-organized coups in Latin American countries is hardly a 20th-century phenomenon.



However, this century the US rulers have turned to a new coup strategy, relying on soft coups, a significant change from the notoriously brutal military hard coups in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and other countries in the 1970s. One central US concern in these new coups has been to maintain a legal and democratic façade as much as possible.



The US superpower recognizes that successful soft coups depend on mobilizing popular forces in anti-government marches and protests. Gene Sharp-style color revolutions are heavily funded by US and European NGOs, such as USAID, NED, National Democratic Institute, International Republican Institute, Open Society Foundations, Ford Foundation, and others. They make use of organizations professing "human rights" (such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International), local dissident organizations, and increasingly, liberal-left media (even Democracy Now) to prepare the groundwork.



US regime-change operations have found three mechanisms this century that have been tremendously successful. First, economic warfare on a country, through sanctions and outright blockades, creates rising discontent against the targeted government. Second, increasing use of corporate media and social media to spread disinformation (often around "human rights," "democracy," "freedom," or "corruption") to foment mass movements against leaders that prioritize their nation's development over US financial interests. This heavily relies on CIA social-media operations to blanket a country with disinformation. Third, lawfare, using the appearance of democratic legality to bring down those defending their country's national sovereignty. Related to lawfare are the electoral coups in countries such as Haiti, Honduras, and Brazil, where the US engineers or helps to engineer a coup by stealing the election.





