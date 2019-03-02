- Advertisement -



.What, Me Worry About Climate Change and the Collapse of the Planet. In today's knee-slapper WASF Doomer Headline of the Day, we head over to the limp-dick lefties at Huffington Post for some practical advice on how to avoid ...

Sam Mitchell gives advice to "advisers" from an article in the Huffington Post. I believe he is a light year or two ahead of various advisers in the mental health department, sad as it is to realize.

Then again, we might pray for aliens or divine intervention. Meanwhile, I do encourage working for justice and right living, alleviating as much pain in the world as we can while we're still here. Hence, you may have noticed my advocacy for Tulsi Gabbard. A cause I can so far get behind.