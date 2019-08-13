 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/13/19

What Is Really Happening in Syria? Interview with Mark Taliano and Rev. Andrew Ashdown. Friday, August 9th, 2019 on "The

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 500720
Message Mark Taliano

A Tomahawk cruise missile launches from USS Shoup.
A Tomahawk cruise missile launches from USS Shoup.
(Image by Official U.S. Navy Imagery)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In this episode of "The Beloved Community", Mark Taliano and Andrew Ashdown shed light on what is really happening in Syria. Their evidence-based, on the ground narratives, are shockingly different from the fake, monochromatic narratives fed to Western populations on the tv and in the news.

We learn that Syria is a secular society, with a secular constitution, blessed with a "full spectrum" of Christian and Muslim communities living and thriving together.

We learn that the Western terrorists, all of them "extremists" who commit unimagineable atrocities, are commanded and controlled by NATO.

- Advertisement -

We learn that whereas the elected government led by President Assad protects all communities in Syria, including Christian communities, the terrorists exterminate Christians and Muslims and seek to impose their Wahhabi diktats and their extremist interpretations of Sharia Law wherever they occupy.

We learn that Syrians overwhelmingly support their President, their pluralist government, and their pluralist society, as they overwhelmingly oppose the terrorists, their twisted ideologies, and their barbaric ways.

Finally, we are left wondering how Western governments could have deceived us for so long, and when will Western populations demand an end to the holocaust being perpetrated by governments that falsely claim to represent "the people".

- Advertisement -

Listen to the podcast below. Transcript follows.

***

TRANSCRIPT

John Shuck [00:00:46] My name is John Shuck and you are listening to The Beloved Community. The Beloved Community is on the second Friday of every month between 9 and 10 a.m., looking at spirituality, social justice, various issues regarding activism, what's happening in the world, alternative viewpoints to official narratives, and we have one this morning. My guest is from Hamilton, Ontario. His name is Mark Taliano and he's written a book called "Voices from Syria." He's a former high school teacher, author, and activist, and independent investigative reporter, and a research associate with the Center for Research on Globalization. Also known as Global Research. In 2016, he traveled to Syria with the Third International Tour of Peace where he spoke with and listened to many Syrian citizens. In his book "Voices from Syria," Mark combines years of research with on the ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes mainstream media narratives about the dirty war on Syria. His Web site is Mark Taliano Dot Net. www.marktaliano.net. And he's with me from Hamilton Ontario. Also we are working to get a hold of"we're trying to get a hold of from the UK, Reverend Andrew Ashdown who also has experience with Syria and what is happening there. But first we'll get Mark on the phone. Mark are you with me?

- Advertisement -

Mark Taliano [00:02:18] Yes I am. Hi John how are you?

John Shuck [00:02:20] Very good. Welcome. Glad to have you here. So we'll talk for a little while. The engineer is going to work on seeing if we can't get Andrew on and if not we'll have to see if Andrew can call us. But I wanted to talk just the basics here. You went to Syria three years ago. You've been interested in Syria for some time before that. Can you provide some background to your connection and interest in Syria?

Mark Taliano [00:02:42] Yeah, well I was there a few years ago but I was also there in 2018 and actually I had the misfortune of being there, well no it is always fortunate to be there. But when I was there in 2018 that's when the NATO ships bombed Syria with their cruise missiles, and some of them landed really close by, like maybe five kilometers from where I was. That was quite terrifying. And it was based upon a false flag. In other words in Douma, there was no chemical attack like that. The Syrian government did not attack its citizens with chemical weapons.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Taliano Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page


Author, Research Associate, Global Research


Website: marktaliano.net
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Imperial Disaster

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 9 fans, 186 articles, 391 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

We learn that the Western terrorists, all of them "extremists" who commit unimagineable atrocities, are commanded and controlled by NATO.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 at 1:32:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 