Life Arts

What Attenborough said -- A sonnet

His left eye, pinched shut, he was the hoary sage
An old actor delivering his last speech from the heart.
He was ripe and ready to leave the mortal stage
But before the final curtain had resolved to upset the applecart.
All the things we have lived for, just forget it,
All the things we are conditioned to want and need
Either change how we live or we'll regret it!
Here was someone I could trust, last of a dying breed.
There was no ego in his manner or his speech,
He was exactly who he appeared to be
Even though his ultimatum seemed out of reach
Something in his delivery inspired me.
He gave me hope and here is why:
He believed in us, I saw it in his good eye.
..............
(Article changed on Apr 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT)

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic
 

