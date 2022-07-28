 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Western sanction(s) take a toll on the ill as medicine becomes scarce.

By Mohammad Ala
Inflation, a shortage of raw materials and fewer imports have made medications in Iran both costly and scarce. Although Western countries claim food and medicine are exempt from sanctions, this is not true. They have also sanctioned financial institutions for purchasing them.

As a member of the United Nations, Non-proliferation treaty (NPT) and a member of IAEA, sanctions violate international norms for a member country of these organizations by offering it fewer rights in comparison to other member countries.

The United Nation reporters have described Western sanctions as a violation of human rights for patients in Iran.

Unilateral sanctions-imposed are similar to economic terrorism. Western countries give lip service to terrorism, but they have no problems to sanction countries that disagree with them.

Sanctions have targeted the health of citizens and included food and medical equipment.

The cruel Western sanctions have gone beyond oil and petroleum products, and civilian airplane parts that have killed over 3,000 passengers against the Chicago Convention.

Article: The Imperative of the Chicago Convention | OpEd News

Sanctions were expanded to include countries that specialize in certain medical products. A report cited a Swedish pharmaceutical company to cancel its sales of bandages to patients with skin problems in Iran (it is a butterfly disease, a rare skin disease). A United Nations reporter has called this a violation of international obligations to ensure human rights for all people especially children and elderly.

Western countries have advocated human rights, especially the right to health, but they have been the main violators endangering the lives of millions of people not just in Iran but also in other countries in West Asia.

Several Western countries have funded and supported COVID-19 that have added to people's suffering.

Experts fear the latest round of sanctions will make life unbearable for ordinary citizens. Iran's MAHAK Pediatric Cancer Treatment & Research Center lacked three key chemotherapy drugs - pegaspargase, mercaptopurine and vinblastine - the report added hundreds of people who have epidermolysis bullosa, or EB, a type of disease that causes fragile, blistering skin, had difficulty accessing medicine after the sanctions were imposed, it said.

Cancer is the third-highest cause of death in Iran, greater than in most other countries in West Asia. The Program of Action for Cancer Therapy, established by the International Atomic Energy Agency, evaluated the status of Iran's National Cancer Control Program (NCCP) in 2012. It concluded that the NCCP has substantial deficits in all aspects of care, including prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, palliative care and monitoring technology (M. R. Rouhollahi et al. Arch. Iran Med. 17, 222-231; 2014). There is also a serious shortage of cancer drugs in the nation.

Because of sanctions, dealers and middlemen are buying and hoarding medicines which increase the prices. People have become at the mercy of dealers in the black markets who are profiting from the scarcity of imported medicine.

Analysts and many pharmaceutical companies worry that patients with various cancer diseases will be at risk of dying while Western countries promote human rights.

From the point of view of "human rights," Western countries have no credibility with the surviving people in the Persian Gulf region and Africa. In order to work with the citizen participants in uprisings, the West must deal honestly with the historical background of its involvement in West Asia and recognize that ultimately, despite having military power on their side, political dictators, and the economic interests that support them, will not survive.

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments

Sam Barro

  New Content

Both Democrats and Republicans participate in these violations of human rights. A large reason for their immorality is the pressure from the US Jewish Lobby, who act in support of Israeli Jews, which in turn follows from the maxim that the Tribe must survive, no matter what. This entire activity is one of the largest cesspools of international relations.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 11:16:09 AM

Mohammad Ala

  New Content

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 3:28:41 PM

Sam Barro

Reply to Mohammad Ala: New Content

Mohammad, you are 100% correct in your statements, and they must be said, because a majority of Americans and Europeans don't have even a clue to understand the extent to which their governments use taxpayer money to violate human rights, and much of it, to be honest, is based on bigotry.

My comments go deeper than yours and I'm well aware that the truths behind my statements are even more obscure to the vast majority of civilians, in their state of utter ignorance.

At some point, however, we must realize that, in order to make changes, we will have to uncover the true mechanisms for such despicable behavior and that involves identifying the people who pull the strings by which all others perform only as puppets. We must identify the puppet masters who control the strings. Much of their behavior is even legal, despite being highly immoral. That means we must change the laws to better conform to universal moral precepts. Otherwise, there's no hope to fix things.

In truth, I already believe that there's no hope. But we do what we must, and I'll go to my grave in this effort.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 5:36:48 PM

Bruce Bahmani

  New Content

As much as Iranians would like to play the victim again and again, and abdicate any responsibility for their government's highly dubious and criminal activities, the fact remains that ALL imports into Iran are directly controlled by the Sepah (IRGC) factions, who effectively run every commodity, service, and, industry in Iran. Everyone knows this. Because everyone can easily see this. So, pretending that Iran is suffering from the outside, when it is in fact suffering from the inside, is disingenuous. And cowardly. As you can see it is painfully understandable why Iranian intellectuals are afraid to call out the wolves guarding the flock. The wolves will eat them. But demanding that medicines which are directly controlled by the IRGC wolfpack should be allowed into Iran, when they are being allowed into Iran, and worst of all crimes against Iranian cancer patients, being hoarded and black marketed to give the IRGC more profits and more control over Iranian society, is ridiculous. Everyone in the free world has been assuring Iran since 1979, that when you get rid of the IRI and the IRGC and Islamic tyranny, the world will flood Iran with every good, service and medicine Iran can dream of. Until then, as long as Iranians pretend the true cause of all of their problems doesn't exist, and it's just everyone else's fault, "Physician heal thyself."

Submitted on Friday, Jul 29, 2022 at 12:55:22 PM

