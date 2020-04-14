 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/14/20

Western billionaire control of democracies must be resisted

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 12495
Message Paul Craig Roberts
Become a Fan
  (406 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

Billionaire Bill Gates
Billionaire Bill Gates
(Image by billionairessuccess)   Details   DMCA

The economy shutdowns were done for the purpose of reducing the incidence of infection. Covid-19 is highly contagious. As the severity of a person's case is not known in advance, high infection rates threaten to overwhelm health care facilities, thus making if difficult and even impossible for people suffering heart attacks and other illnesses unrelated to the virus to be treated.

Nevertheless, the shutdowns have adverse effects other than the economic ones. Social isolation has downsides of its own, as professionals critical of the shutdowns have stressed.

One does not have to be a "conspiracy theorist" to recognize that Bill Gates, Big Pharma, the Deep State, and a variety of interests with their own agendas will use, and already are using, the health and economic crisis for their own ends. I have addressed this problem several times, and I have stressed that we, the people, must be sure to have our say in what kind of world emerges from the combined crises. We cannot allow Bill Gates and the Deep State to construct our world for us.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Craig Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 