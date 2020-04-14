Western billionaire control of democracies must be resisted

From Paul Craig Roberts Website



Billionaire Bill Gates

The economy shutdowns were done for the purpose of reducing the incidence of infection. Covid-19 is highly contagious. As the severity of a person's case is not known in advance, high infection rates threaten to overwhelm health care facilities, thus making if difficult and even impossible for people suffering heart attacks and other illnesses unrelated to the virus to be treated.

Nevertheless, the shutdowns have adverse effects other than the economic ones. Social isolation has downsides of its own, as professionals critical of the shutdowns have stressed.

One does not have to be a "conspiracy theorist" to recognize that Bill Gates, Big Pharma, the Deep State, and a variety of interests with their own agendas will use, and already are using, the health and economic crisis for their own ends. I have addressed this problem several times, and I have stressed that we, the people, must be sure to have our say in what kind of world emerges from the combined crises. We cannot allow Bill Gates and the Deep State to construct our world for us.