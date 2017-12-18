Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

We're Sold to Mold into the Fold of the Powers That Be

The nature of all beings, planets, stars and space consists of a diversified-unity (E Pluribus Unim). Out of Many, One, the motto of the United States has become a horrible joke in our day and age. Having white underpants or black ones doesn't cut the mustard. This is not real diversity! What we have is a system that speaks to standardized systems of everything, from making cars to psychological counseling and even educational systems.

Walk into the woods during summertime. Notice the difference of temperatures and "feel" based on the vegetation. The differences are a synthesis of where the sun is, the soils in relationship to vegetation, the mood of a hiker in the woods in relationship to his or her falling into the river. And what joy can there be in seeing a moose staring at the hiker while chewing vegetation alongside her babies.

Life is not standardized. We may see the Moose as being the same as all Moose. That's a lie. Standardized education--indoctrination--of our children and adults imposes this lie as law.

What is the purpose of standardizing our educational and work environments? It's about control and domination that channels all profits to the elite. Get those people in line, the Koch Brothers and Rothchilds sing! Ah, the assembly line may be somewhat lessened. But then we have the absurdity of Burger King's "have it your way." It's a joke. It's all standardized. Diversification is a lie in our culture. Does going to Wendy's or McDonalds provide a true option? Does the rivalry between two football teams really mean more than the choice of Bud and Bud Light? Don't the same people always profit?

Currently, we are continuing to fall head over heels for our leaders. As such, we are going deeper into the corporate hole. Consider the presidency of Trump! Could his ignorance and greed foster a signal that might wake people up to what we have become? Might he actually hit us over the head with the truth that all of our politicians are corporate stooges faster than Clinton would have?

In falling into the hole of corporatization and standardization, we lose our wholeness within infinite diversity. Wholeness is our true holiness. Wholeness is not within an institutionalized system of churches, temples, and other top-down manifestations nestled within our current global consciousness. The standardized mentality will ultimately mean the death of humanity. Even many scientists speak to this horrifying future. No one species can survive alone after predating all the rest along with the earth herself.

We can furthermore relate to standardized farming and turning woodlands into suburban nightmares. These actions foster the increase of extinctions of animals, plants and aquatic life. This state of extinction is being fostered by corporate behaviors for the sake of profits over the health of people and planet.

Let's move on and get out of the future while keeping this article to the here and now. Consider the recent article on Oped by Harvey Wasserman titled: Fighting the Assaults on Net Neutrality and Our Economy: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Fighting-the-Assaults-on-N-by-Harvey-Wasserman-Economy_Elections_Internet_Survival-171216-264.html

Burl is an avid writer and publishes to OpEd News. He is author of "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal Our Wounded Nature."
 

Burl Hall

At some point, we need to move beyond politicians. As long as corporations rule the roost, we will continue to escape from freedom. Yes, they gave us labor saving devises while polluting the atmosphere.

But do we have freedom? I mean true freedom. How many of us work hours on end to pay the bills? Have you ever walked into a mall and felt as if you were watching the walking dead? Oh, that's right, malls are out of fashion. Now, its megalithic stores such as Walmart.

Is this OK with the reader?

My goal in writing is to foster the reader to become empowered within her or his self. Politicians, corporations, media, and all corporate driven need to be minimized. We are the power we have been looking for. Our power is within, not within corporations and their bought and sold politicians.

I also encourage the reader to read a great classic written by Eric Fromm back in the late 50's or 60's. Fromm was in a Nazi concentration camp during WWII.

And where are we at several decades from Fromm's writing? Consider the presidency of Trump. The pattern leading us towards Fascism has been since the 80's with Reagan, Bush and other Republicans. And now we have Trump.

Meanwhile the top 5% are dancing in their joy of having the won the war against democracy, true democracy.

I say no more.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:06:32 PM

