Fighting the Assaults on Net Neutrality and Our Economy

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Harvey Wasserman       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

From Truthdig

Let's all take a moment to savor this great grass-roots U.S. Senate victory in Alabama of Democrat Doug Jones over alleged child molester Roy Moore. Let's also celebrate the victory of the moderate Ralph Northam over the extremist Republican Ed Gillespie to be governor of Virginia, and a possible flip of the Virginia Legislature, with the influx of a strong contingent of progressive women.

Breathe deep. Stretch up your arms. Shout for joy.

OK?

Now let's use all that great new energy to fend off Donald Trump's twin assaults on net neutrality and our core economy.

Losing could leave us blind and impoverished. So don't even think about it.

On net neutrality, the fight is ongoing and long-term.

On Trump's tax scam, we have at best a few days.

A mass movement already is in place to save the internet.

Thursday's vile 3-2 FCC vote to end net neutrality has long been expected. Mass demonstrations, community organizing, court challenges, an attempt at a congressional reversal and much more are in motion.

This is new territory, a fight for control of humankind's central nervous system. The alternative to winning is brain death.

As for the GOP tax scam, the clock is ticking.

The Senate version passed 51-49 on Dec. 1. The House-Senate reconciliation committee wants a new version rubber-stamped next week. Despite the bill's immense impact, there's been a complete lack of public hearings or sane scrutiny.

It's not likely there'll be enough Republican votes in the House to stop it.

In the Senate, we need just three.

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.He hosts "California Solartopia" at KPFK-Pacifica and "Green Power & Wellness" atprn.fm. (more...)
 

