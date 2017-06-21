Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

We're Slowly Replacing Politicians With Something Scarier

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/21/17

Author 86186
Become a Fan
  (28 fans)

From flickr.com: Politics {MID-134754}
Politics
(Image by raymaclean)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I started life as a Democrat and didn't know it. I came from a working-class family of first and second-generation Europeans. And there was no confusion about who represented our interests.

They were hard working people who never claimed a penny of public support. They were also union members and earned enough to educate me and my generation if we wanted it. Yes, that attitude was very consistent with the principles of the Democratic Party.

As I grew up, was educated and joined the ranks of corporate management my views tended to shift toward the Republican Party agenda of the times. (1960's to 1980's) Then came Reagan and by then the party began to spread the idea of supply side economics and trickle-down wealth.

I noted that the young bucks coming into the corporate world with recently minted MBA's tended toward finance as the sweet spot of future advancement. I didn't know it then, but it was the beginning of the destruction of an old-fashioned idea. That idea was that company-employee loyalty worked both ways. It was demonstrated by diamond service pins given at "length of service" dinners and the power of the collective loyalty of the employees to make the business successful.

Ah, the good ole days!

It had taken another ten years or so before I realized that the Republican Party was not what it had been when I joined in the 60's. And I went back to my roots. That is, I went back to believing that equal opportunity is the only way to create and sustain a healthy productive society. And that supply side, trickled down economics is a fantasy created to convince the rest of us to tolerate the mega-wealthy's barely disguised effort to find a moral justification for unbridled greed.

Today, I sound like I'm far to the left of Bernie. And on social issues I am. But I can't ignore my years of business experience as an owner, executive, and consultant. I still believe in sound fiscal management.

I don't think of myself as a Democrat or a Republican today. I know that sounds strange to those who see me as radically liberal. But it's important to recognize that one's point of view is affected by where one stands. What I mean is the farther over one is to the right, the further over to the left I might appear to be.

So, for the moment I want to forget the labels and say what I stand for. I stand for an equal footing for everyone. A country as rich as ours can provide that footing. We can't and shouldn't try to guarantee outcomes. But we can be sure we have a solid foundation for everyone that doesn't allow anyone to slip through the cracks.

We can help people with easier access to education, healthcare, housing, nutrition, safety and protection, equal justice, decent neighborhoods, freedom to worship or not according to our conscience, and freedom to express our ideas without fear of reprisal. Further, all this must be secured with a free press.

I'm afraid we've come to a point where political affiliation is simply a matter of deciding whose sinking ship you want to board for the final ride.

We're now in the final days of a failing empire governed by plutocrats with such wealth it staggers the mind. Their wealth begets more power. Their power begets more political influence. Their political influence begets more wealth, etc. ad nauseum.

Yes, there are valid arguments that one party is still more representative of the people and the other representative of corporations and the wealthy. But even that argument is failing to make sense in a country where the cost of elections is only second to the cost of its wars. And to be sure, we've only had about twenty out of the 240 years of our existence without a war going on somewhere.

I'll rest my case on this final piece of logic. The man in the White House is not of either party. He represents the emergence of a new type of politician. His only party loyalty is to himself and the enrichment of his friends and family. He's replacing competence with loyalty. He's trading public protections for the freedom to plunder their remaining wealth. And he's selling his loyal base their own fevered prejudices as a way of making the country great again. And they're buying it by the bushel full.

Robert De Filippis

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertdefilippis.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published six books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 254 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I started to write a longer response, but all I can really add is 'Ditto.'

There isn't much in our country's workings today that doesn't make me unspeakably sad. Greed is the operating mechanism, and the resulting suffering of so many is just plain unnecessary.

Yep. They're scooping up what's left before it all goes to hell. They'll get rid of most of us, but in the end, they'll just have to eat one another. I've dropped any party allegiance and may not ever vote again.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 at 11:02:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Robert De Filippis

Become a Fan
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 28 fans, 188 articles, 4 quicklinks, 521 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content
Ditto.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 at 11:07:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 