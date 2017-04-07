Refresh  

We're Asking The Wrong Questions About Syria

From commons.wikimedia.org: Fatalities in the Syrian civil war (SOHR) {MID-71463}
Fatalities in the Syrian civil war (SOHR)
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
As I write this, two key questions remain unanswered, and a third mostly unasked, about a deadly daybreak attack on Khan Sheikhoun, a northwest Syrian city of (pre-war) 50,000. Hundreds were wounded and as many as 100 killed, apparently chemical weaponry (Turkey's health ministry believes the agent in question was the nerve gas sarin), on the morning of April 4.

The two most obvious questions are who did this, and why?

The US government (and unfortunately most American media, acting as stenographers rather than journalists as is too often the case in matters of war and foreign policy) have settled on the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad as the culprit. That claim seems very questionable, if for no other reason than that there's no plausible "why" attached to it.

After more than six years of civil war, the Syrian government has (with Russian assistance) turned the tide. Assad is well on his way to defeating both the Islamic State and the "moderate rebels" (read: al Qaeda) backed by the US, restoring his control over the country.

A chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun doesn't seem to fit into that scenario. Not only does it serve no obvious military objective, but it's precisely the kind of atrocity that American hawks will latch onto and use as an excuse to continue and escalate the US military intervention in Syria at Assad's expense.

Cui bono ("who benefits?") doesn't always point to the true answer to a question, but in this case it's reasonable to ask. The Khan Sheikhoun attack may very well have been carried out by the rebels themselves, in an attempt to keep the US further in the war, on their side.

Another plausible explanation is that Syrian regime aircraft bombed a rebel facility where the chemical weapons were manufactured or stored, accidentally releasing them. It's happened before. It's how a number of American troops, possibly including me, were exposed to sarin during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Or maybe it was Assad behind the attack, for some reason beyond the ken of distant observers.

But who and why are the wrong questions. The third question -- the right question -- is: Why is the US involved in this war?

The Assad regime has not attacked the US, nor has Congress declared war on Syria. There's simply no defensive -- or for that matter even legal -- rationale for a US military presence in Syria. Whatever horrors the civil war there may entail, American military adventurism makes them worse, not better. It perpetuates instability rather than bringing peace.

Donald Trump ran for president on a platform of reducing US military meddling in other countries' affairs. It's time for him to follow through and order a US withdrawal from Syria.

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

War Party's New Line: Vladimir Putin is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Maxwell

Author

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


  New Content

All three are important. If one answers the first question the way the US government and mainstream news media are, there is no rational answer to the second. In answer to the third, it is arguable the powerful US should intervene for "humanitarian" reasons. That's the answer it usually gives but unfortunately it's rarely the true answer, only the cover answer. The possible true answers are many and varied including positioning on the "great chess board", control of petrochemical resources, serving the interests of the Israeli hawks, etc. We may never know it.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:01:32 PM

Author
BFalcon

Author

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


  New Content

"Another plausible explanation is that Syrian regime aircraft bombed a rebel facility where the chemical weapons were manufactured or stored, accidentally releasing them"


Not for me.


The way I read it, Syrian regime admits that the chemical weapons/gas was released after they dropped a bomb.


How far fetched is the conclusion that it was released from that bomb?


Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:47:20 PM

Author
Larry Kennedy

Author

(Member since Aug 12, 2015)


  New Content

With so much disinformation from all sides it's difficult to guess the truth. I do however share your nagging question of, why?

A surprisingly intelligent analyst on CBS this morning also pointed out that it's hard to see a humanitarian argument for our actions when we have stood by and watched, and I would add contributed to, so much suffering.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:33:11 PM

Author
Daniel Geery

Author

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


  New Content
We appear to be insane. So many excellent writers/ observers reaching the same conclusions as expressed in this article.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:37:56 PM

Author
