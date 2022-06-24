 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/24/22

We are closer / we are here

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
1 We're getting closer

We're getting closer, almost there, as to the ocean
who has so many ways of letting us know
that she is close.
By the time we see her
dominating the horizon
she has already drawn us in
great mother that she is.
When we go to the ocean
it is because she summoned us.
We might walk or sit by the surf
in our own fashion
together or alone
and it doesn't matter how present we are,
or what we are saying or thinking . . .
The ocean is saying,
It is time for me to see you
my little ducks,
it is time for me to count you.
It is that kind of love
to which we are drawing closer
whether we want to or not,
and we are almost there.

2 We are there

May I ask questions?

You may ask three questions.

Why is that man being prosecuted?

Because the authorities have produced evidence against him.

What has he done?

He was seen walking on water,
raising the dead and
interfering with an execution.

Why is that old forest being leveled?

To make way for the future
which is flat, wide and empty.

No more questions.

But why are all those rockets being launched?

To send people to the stars.

Do the stars need people?

No. People need stars.
They paid big money to go.

3 Sad Answers

These are sad answers. Where are they coming from?

Everywhere. They come from the four directions,
from above and below and from within.
They come on the wind from that over-climbed mountain,
they express the bitterness of the twice dead
who were dead in life and alive in death.
They testify for the bitter rocks of new deserts,
they deliver the judgment of toxic bones.

4 What happened?

What happened?

There were too many words.
The stories got confused.
Nobody knew which ones were true,
which ones to believe.

5 What can we do?

What can we do?

Go back, all the way back to:
In the beginning there was nothing but spirit
and spirit was lonely.

How do I get there?.

Ask raven.
Ask water.

No more questions.

6 Raven's and Water's answer

Grandfather, Grandmother,
How do I get back to the beginning
back to when creator was lonely?

Raven and Water:

You are there.
It is now.
It was always now.

Raven: No more questions.

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

