Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 6/1/2022 at 8:36 AM EDT

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

This is a short story by Korby Lenker (Musician/Writer). He said I could publish it on Opednews, so here goes.

Doomed Slumping Puddings

"We are all doomed slumping puddings trying to stay hard for as long as we can."

"You've said that before."

"I think it's funny," I said, "also, consoling."

Her eyes flashed. "It's not either of those things," she said. "It's rude."

"What's rude?"

"Calling people puddings. We're all doing the best we can."

I sat up.

"Babe, you're the one who came in here while I was exercising."

She tucked a strand of dark hair behind her ear.

"I wanted to see what all the grunting was about."

"It's not like it's the first time."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).