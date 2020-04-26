 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/26/20

We Won't Lift the Quarantine on Kemp

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1833
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Greg Palast
Become a Fan
  (68 fans)

From Greg Palast Website

Brian Kemp pro gun commercial!
Brian Kemp pro gun commercial!
(Image by YouTube, Channel: silversolb18)   Details   DMCA

When Donald Trump thinks you're Looney Tunes, time to get professional help, Mr. Kemp.

Gov. Brian Kemp has decided to "open up" Georgia, extending a nice, warm Georgia welcome to the coronavirus.

Even Fox News pundits are rolling their eyes and Trump, finger in the wind, turned on Kemp. But in the storm over Kemp's goofball "opening," Kemp's other threat to Georgians has gone unnoticed.

The state of Georgia has quietly decided to make voting by mail murderously difficult for young Georgians and voters of color. Crucially, the state, following the example of Ohio, will simply not send mail-in ballot requests to so-called "inactive" voters -- approximately half a million of them -- about 2-to-1 Democrats.

And, talk about nasty: Georgia is also refusing the ACLU demand that the state send mail-out ballots with return postage paid. (100,000 voters in 2016 lost their votes because of postage due.)

Check out this recent 6-minute profile of our work on Kemp and nationally by NBC's Brian Ross -- filmed safely from my home office.

The Palast Investigative Fund continues successfully litigating against Kemp -- keeping him safely sheltered in federal court.

And we are taking what we learned in Georgia on the road. We filmed in Wisconsin just before the lock-down -- and have put our entire 15-person team on an investigative report on the steal planned for that swing state.

If you thought the vote for Wisconsin's Supreme Court two weeks ago blocked the planned purge of 232,000 citizens -- sorry to tell you -- not so. Wisconsin voters are still on the verge of getting "Kemp'd."

Book'm, Dan-o
The stories of the upcoming theft of Georgia, Wisconsin, Ohio, North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida are all in my new book, How Trump Stole 2020: The Hunt for America's Vanished Voters.

Don't let the title spook you: we can steal it back -- that is, bust the vote rustlers and let the voters choose the president (a novel idea, eh?).

The book has fun facts about ballot bandits like Kemp (who will clean up on the virus: he owns pulp timber used for toilet paper. No kidding.)

"Greg Palast is my hero. One of the most thorough and incisive journalists on the matter of elections and he's f!#*ing hilarious! Read this. It might just save us." Josh Fox, director, Gasland

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Greg Palast Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon. Palast is Patron of the Trinity (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

UAW Files Charges Against Romney for Auto Bail-Out Profiteering

Placebo Ballots: Stealing California From Bernie Using an Old GOP Vote-Snatching Trick

Aaron Swartz Died For Piers Morgan's Sins

TrumpCare dies, XL flies -- and the secret winner is...

The Confidential Memo at the Heart of the Global Financial Crisis

GREECE'D: We Voted 'No' to slavery, but 'Yes' to our chains

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 