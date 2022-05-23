 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 5/23/22

Washington Lets Others Enjoy the Thrill of War

By
Ajedrez
Ajedrez
(Image by Mario Adalid)

Sometimes I hear that it's Ukraine who's winning,
But is that the truth or just some flak spinning?
I check out the map and the Russkies look good,
Their land much increased from where they once stood,
Not bad for people soon bereft of Big Macs,
Sanctioned on everything from gum to Ajax.
.
Atrocities are shown, at first I shiver,
And two days later watch dead people quiver,
So I wonder if my leg ain't getting pulled,
My head getting messed and my eyes getting wooled,
And all the quotes comes from soldiers of U,
Since scribes embedded with Russians are few.

.
Meanwhile Zelensky spends his days pressing flesh,
Reporters so swarm they recall Bangladesh,
He loves the camera and the feeling is mute'
Saying what he likes with no fear of refute,
Since Washington as one over him gushes,
Crying the blame can only be Russia's.
.
It's a great tale till you go check the fine print,
And see the back story that leaves you asquint,
Since blame swivels round and settles in places
In oak-lined offices and on shaven faces
Where they like their peace hot, well-done off the grill,
Leaving others to enjoy the tang of war's thrill.
.
It's now clear as day, this was planned from way back:
To Nato expand and from Ukraine attack,
'Cause being just a pole in a world multi-pole
Is steak without salt, like putting with no hole.
America wasn't made to play second fid',
And will feel much better of competitors rid.

 

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

