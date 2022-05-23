Washington Lets Others Enjoy the Thrill of War

.

Meanwhile Zelensky spends his days pressing flesh,

Reporters so swarm they recall Bangladesh,

He loves the camera and the feeling is mute'

Saying what he likes with no fear of refute,

Since Washington as one over him gushes,

Crying the blame can only be Russia's.

.

It's a great tale till you go check the fine print,

And see the back story that leaves you asquint,

Since blame swivels round and settles in places

In oak-lined offices and on shaven faces

Where they like their peace hot, well-done off the grill,

Leaving others to enjoy the tang of war's thrill.

.

It's now clear as day, this was planned from way back:

To Nato expand and from Ukraine attack,

'Cause being just a pole in a world multi-pole

Is steak without salt, like putting with no hole.

America wasn't made to play second fid',

And will feel much better of competitors rid.