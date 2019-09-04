 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/4/19

War in All But Name as US State Department Offers Bribes to Pirates

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Pirate Flag.svg.
Pirate Flag.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

If at first you don't succeed, spread some money around. The Financial Times reports that the US State Department is offering cash bribes to captains of Iranian ships if they sail those ships into ports where the US government can seize them.

The offers are funded from a "Rewards for Justice" program authorizing payouts of up to $15 million for "counter-terrorism" purposes. It's not about counter-terrorism, though. It's about doubling down on US President Donald Trump's decision to violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, usually called the "Iran Nuclear Deal."

The other parties to the deal -- especially France, the UK, and Germany -- don't want to let the deal go, but also don't want to enrage Trump by violating the unilateral sanctions he's imposed on Iran. The Iranians, on the other hand, have made it clear that unless those other countries find ways to deliver meaningful sanctions relief, they're abandoning the deal too. They've started taking concrete steps in that direction.

On July 4 -- Independence Day in the United States -- members of the United Kingdom's Royal Marines boarded an Iranian oil tanker, the Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar. They seized ship, crew, and cargo in an act of open piracy.

The pretext for the seizure was that selling oil to Syria violates European Union sanctions. But neither Iran nor Syria are EU member states, and the tanker was taken in international "transit passage" waters. That's like giving a speeding ticket to a driver in Hungary for violating Kazakhstan's speed limits.

Spain's foreign minister, Josep Borrell, plausibly asserted that the seizure was requested by the US government. The ship was released after Iran agreed that the oil would not go to Syria (its whereabouts and destination remain unknown as of this writing).

In the meantime, a US court had issued a seizure warrant -- for an Iranian vessel, carrying Iranian oil, to a non-US destination, clearly outside any reasonable definition of US jurisdiction. And the Iranians had hijacked a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in reprisal for the taking of Grace 1.

So now the US State Department is reduced to simple bribery in its attempts to clean up after Trump's 2016 campaign promise to get the US out of the "nuclear deal."

Under the deal, the Iranians went beyond their obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty to "end" a nuclear weapons program which the US intelligence community didn't even believe existed. All they got out of it was some relief from sanctions that should never have been imposed, and the return of some money stolen by the US government decades ago. All the US got out of it was an empty propaganda victory.

But electoral politics required Trump to throw even that tiny trophy away. He had to either promise foreign policy belligerence SOMEWHERE or risk establishment mockery as a peacenik. Enter the Israeli lobby and Sheldon Adelson's millions. Iran drew the short straw.

So did we. This is war in all but name and only likely to escalate as Election 2020 draws nigh.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Aircraft Carriers: Give Truman and Ford a Burial at Sea

Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 48 fans, 79 articles, 362 quicklinks, 3674 comments
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This is what come of decades of the public willingly letting their civil liberties by taken away from the in return for safety, and looking the other way when the US violated international laws.


To use WW2 as a demarcation line for convenience, the POTUS has become become an emperor. Gone went all the checks and balances. Corruption ruled supreme in the legislature and judicial branches.


The door was left wide open for a Trump to walk in, put on the crown and seize power to do whatever he/she wanted. He knows that there is nothing anybody can do to him. As he bragged he could shoot someone in broad daylight in Times Square, grab women by their "pussies" and get away with it.


Bush and Obama tortured "some folks", carried out illegal assassinations, backed terrorists, invaded countries, overthrew governments, and used illegal sanctions that were designed to kill innocent civilians as collective punishment completely against international law. Not a peep out of the public that amounted to anything.


The government is out of control, Trump is running amuck and the public slept.


P.S. Technically, Iran is within its legal rights UNDER THE WRITTEN LANGUAGE IN THE JCPOA to increase its nuclear energy, medical and research nuclear programs. It is very ironic that the MSM screams that "Iran is breaching the deal" when it is not.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 4, 2019 at 11:39:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 