The stock market has been soaring, and Donald Trump, whose economic policies (tax cuts for the rich and corporations and deregulation) have yet to be enacted is taking credit.
Meanwhile, the real economy is tanking, with 1.9% growth in the 4th quarter of 2016 and today's report of growth of 0.7%.
You don't have to be an economist (which may actually be a disadvantage) to understand that stock prices, to be valid, must be based on actual growth; when they diverge, that is a bubble.
How will the tax cuts for corporations (down over 50%) be used: to expand, to hire more workers? No, they will be used, if history is our guide, to buy back stocks and boost stock prices, thus intensifying the bubble and moving towards another major bust, the last time taxes for the rich were cut and deregulation enacted under Bush II.
Is there anything to undermine this likelihood? Trump says that his tax cuts will increase business activity, but that is to believe that what failed before (both under Reagan and Bush II) will this time work: that is magical thinking, delusional logic.
Trump's tax plan will drop taxes on the wealthiest Americans by 16% but only about 1% for ordinary Americans. An individual making $25K a yr will pay no taxes(except regressive payroll taxes) but most already pays no income taxes at that level.The savings for a family making $50 to 100K a year will be about $1 a day while giving those making over 3 million get a cut of $500 a day, or $166.000 a year. In addition, deductions on state and local taxes will no longer be able to be claimed, thus increasing taxes on those areas where such taxes are high. In other words, this tax plan transfers money from the many middle-class workers to the rich.
Instead of being spent, as ordinary workers are forced to do with their incomes, thus stimulating the real economy, in which increased spending on goods and services creates jobs, the excess savings by the rich will be used to invest in the overheated stock market (thus exacerbating the bubble) or invested in faster-growing economies such as India or China, where 7% is the growth rate, compared to the anemic US economy. The money transferred up will leave the real economy of production and consumption and thus depress economic growth even further.
RTS Index graph
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Permission Details DMCA
What goes up fast comes down even faster................
Brookings Institute summarizes the conclusions of several analyses: "Donald Trump's plan would sharply reduce the top tax rate on individual income from 39.6% to 25% and broadly reduce rates for individuals with lower incomes. His plan would also lower the tax rate on corporate income from 35% to 15%, and apply this 15% to other "business income."
Anti-War Protest at College of the Desert March 21
(Image by Jayel Aheram) Permission Details DMCA
George W Bush to President Lula of Brazil: "War is the best solution to recession."