Wake up! We Live in a Nation Waxing Fascist Now!

Warning Signs of Fascism
(Image by anarchosyn from flickr)   Details   DMCA

I have not doubted the turn we are taking for at least six plus years. Yesterday I got an unwelcome, but inevitable bit of news from a small town about twenty-eight miles from where I live, validating what I have already known.

Election officials have resigned in Fredericksburg, Texas because of stalking and death threats. The "Big Lie" that Trump won the election is traveling through the Texan populace faster than gonorrhea through a border town zona rosa. The clap is much, much easier to treat than Americans infected with fascist envy.

Sorry, it isn't funny:

Fascists are today, now preventing women from having control of their bodies, putting them at risk of severe illness and possible death.

Fascists are banning books and defining school curriculums.

Fascists are taking over school boards.

Fascist Governors are turning their states into fascist states.

We are witnessing Fascist pageants among us.

Our Nuremberg Rally and Kristallnacht have already happened -- Jan 6th and Charlottesville.

A political party here has gone full bore Fascist.

The Supreme Court is majority Fascist.

Of two major national news organizations one is absolutely a Fascist entity.

Many of our churches have become Fascist information and recruitment centers.

I could go on and on.

It is so very sad and alarming. Folks that we love have become Fascists. Our neighbors are toying with Fascism.

Kevin Tully

Kevin is an Artist, Writer, Carpenter and Gallerist in Texas.

