GQ's First Cover of a Female Politician: AOC

AOC covers the Oct. GQ, the first female politician to get that honor.
(Image by GQ)   Details   DMCA

GQ features AOC on its October 2022 cover, the first female politician to get that honor. "AOC's Fight for the Future" is a fabulous article by GQ correspondent and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Wesley Lowery with stunning photography by Cruz Valdez.

Lowery notes, "Almost four years after her improbable arrival in Washington, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become the political voice of a generation--and a cultural star whose power transcends politics. Now, as the country hurtles toward the midterm elections, AOC opens up about the battle over abortion, her own shot at the presidency, and why it's critical that men step up now...

"Arguably more famous than any other person in American politics without the last name Obama or Trump; beloved and loathed at competing ends of the political spectrum. Constitutionally opposed to sitting down, shutting up, and conforming to the patriotic play-theater of Washington. The right wing's night terror in the flesh. To many foot soldiers of the fractured, contradictory coalition that is the progressive left, she represents something singular: the future. A revolutionary on the rise. The clear heir to an ascendant progressive movement."

He asks her what her daily life is like in DC, she responded, ""My everyday lived experience here is as a person who is despised. Imagine working a job and your bosses don't like you--and the competing company is trying to kill you."

Still, she's hopeful, saying, "The world that we're fighting for is already here...It may not be all here, it may not be the majority of what's here, but it is undeniably here."

Read the whole article here. To get a copy, subscribe here.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

