Vote Democrat... and Watch America Burn

"This is the most dangerous time in the history of man. The seriousness of this plot cannot be underestimated. It is not due to any threat of conventional war or nuclear decimation, it is based on the fact that this is a psychological war waged by psychopaths against all mankind, and it is being advanced by a small group of monsters that have taken control of the minds of the masses through long-term indoctrination and policies meant to breed dependency." Gary Barnett

Which political party supported the protests, riots and looting that spread to over 400 cities across the country? Which party supported the toppling of historical monuments and statues across the country? Which party's elected officials think that the government does not have the right to defend federal property from vandals, rioters and thugs in Portland? Which party allowed a vicious mob to seize control of an area in central Seattle and declare its own sovereign nation? Which party looked on approvingly while the country descended into a "society-wide upheaval that included mass riots, the magnitude of which have not been seen in the U.S. since at least the 1960s." (Michael Tracy)

Which party's governors imposed lockdowns that pushed the economy into freefall destroying millions of jobs and businesses? Which party's governors issued edicts mandating the wearing of masks without a vote by the representatives of the people? Which party's leaders conducted a 3 year-long coup claiming the President of the United States was a Russian agent? Which party launched impeachment proceedings based on spurious claims that were neither serious nor verifiable? Which party has stubbornly refused to accept the 2016 presidential election results and has done everything in its power to deepen political antagonisms and polarization? Which party worked with members of the elite media and the intelligence community to infiltrate the Trump campaign with confidential informants, electronic surveillance, and other illicit skulduggery aimed at sabotaging the election and derailing Trump's political agenda?

Which party is using a public health emergency to perpetuate a state of hysteria aimed at exerting greater control over the population? Which party is deliberately prolonging the Covid restrictions in order to destroy what's left of the eviscerated US economy? Which party has shown time and again that it does not serve the interests of the people but the cadres of elite globalists that now have the Constitutional Republic in their crosshairs and plan to erase our history, our icons, our traditions, our culture, our identity and even our most heartfelt ideals in order to establish a new order governed by technocrats, financiers and plutocrats?

Which party is not a party at all but a fifth column determined to subvert the elected government and divide the country into warring factions?

The Democrats cannot be trusted. They have already implemented their anti-worker trade policy and their pro-war foreign policy, and they're now bent on imposing their own pro-business immigration policy that will further erode the living standards of working people struggling to make ends meet in a post-industrial hardscrabble America.

Who supports these policies?

Certainly not the people in the center of the country who've seen their jobs outsourced, their businesses off-shored and their prospects for the future go up in smoke as Democrats Clinton and Obama transformed the country into the hollowed out, service sector-dependent basketcase that it is today. Isn't that the real reason the Democrats are so supportive of "racial justice" and BLM? Isn't it just a way of concealing their contempt for the mainly-white working class people who used to vote Democrat until the party threw them under the bus in order to better serve their deep-pocket corporate donors and Wall Street honchos?

Of course it is. African Americans are not going to benefit from their support for the Democrats. No way. As far as the Dems leadership goes, Black Lives Matter until November 5 when the ballots are counted. After that, all bets are off. This is an excerpt from an article at RT:

"Black Lives Matter is using black pain to cash in on white liberal guilt, dividing American society in pursuit of a Democratic political agenda, St. Louis activist Nyota Uhura told RT. Having witnessed BLM's rise up close as the nascent organization swooped into Ferguson amid the calls for justice triggered by Brown's killing", Uhura has fought to warn others of what the organization really represents - leveraging black activism into a boost for the Democratic Party. White liberal and progressive groups "use the energy of our movement to push their agenda"" "In order to mobilize people, they need those black faces out front - because what are they going to look like protesting? Just in terms of optics it'll look like a Klan rally," Uhura joked".' Like all controlled opposition movements, one of BLM's primary functions is to derail meaningful change, Uhura explained: "They always march us back into the voting booth." Well-heeled movement activists consistently divert money and energy into electing Democratic Party candidates ."billionaire currency speculator George Soros alone has given over $33 million to BLM, its founders, and associated groups, and the Ford Foundation pledged to raise $100 million for the BLM-affiliated Movement for Black Lives Coalition in 2016." ("Veteran activists have called out BLM as a tool of the Democrats from day 1", RT)

BLM is a prop the Dems are using to take-back the White House, nothing more. The proof of this couldn't be more obvious. While Pelosi and her pals bowed down in Kente cloth for a well-rehearsed photo op, her recent bill on police reforms did not include even one of BLM's demands. Like we said, the Dems are great at public relations but never veer from their corporate agenda.

In the last four years, the Democrats have engaged in one seditious misadventure after the other, all of which helped to reveal that the real levers of state power are not under the control of the president but of agents operating in the intelligence community, law enforcement (FBI) and the media all of who are now owned by scheming billionaires whose tentacles extend to every corner of the permanent bureaucracy, aka-the deep state.

