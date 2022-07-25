Vladimir Putin is Murdering Innocents and the Planet is on Fire.



I absolutely understand the pertinent history and geopolitical ramifications and the actors' machinations surrounding the war in Ukraine. NATO is an issue. American hegemony is an issue. Imperialism and racism are also issues. However, a solution or simply presenting commentary on the issue cannot have power, ethically or morally, without a strong and unequivocal condemnation of Vladimir Putin and his conduct of the war in Ukraine.

All of the folks finger wagging and pontificating about the evils, past and present, of The United States surrender their potential power and integrity without a strong condemnation of Putin as the lead-in to the discussion. Noam Chomsky, the leading commentator on the failings of America, has been beginning his comments on the war, its reasons and ramifications, with a strong condemnation of Putin.

Effective leadership requires seeing things as they are, not as we need or want them to be, not as a wanted validation for prior exclamations based on feelings. Feelings is the operative word here. Feelings is what has and will always lead individuals down inappropriate paths.

The desire for wealth and the certainty of white European superiority is what brought about the destruction of indigenous North and South American cultures. The fear of communism brought about the horrible debacle in Vietnam, the disastrous war in El Salvador and ultimately the current war in Ukraine. This list is long.

Those that want change and want to affect change must lead with a clear-eyed honesty and a path, rhetorically and actually, that comes forth without cynicism or a need for revenge or an accounting. The past is a wonderful teacher but can also be a meanspirited angel on our shoulder.

What compelled me to write this was thinking about Climate Change. The earth is in great peril. It is literally on fire and humanity is on the verge of great suffering. Who will lead us through this pending tragedy?

It is going to require someone or some entity that, understanding the whys and wherefores, can think and plan clearly based on the realities and scientific projections. Looking forward, not behind. All invitations to quarrel and blame must be ignored. Let the climate change deniers and them that want to harp on past transgressions have their corners but don't get in the ring.

I used to run construction sites. Mistakes and job site transgressions occurred regularly. Never was a house built focusing on mistakes and job site transgressions. The mistakes were fixed and the transgressions addressed.

Putin is murdering innocents and the planet is on fire. The, so called, "deep state" is nervous -- if an amorphous, not absolutely definable entity can be nervous. Why?

Climate Change is the phenomenon which has the potential to unravel and declaw the "deep state." The solution to it will require global cooperation and clear, honest assessments and solutions. It will require transparency, not fog. Is this the reason that basically nothing important is being done about it here? The country with control issues will not longer be able to control? If Trump was not an aberration, was he the "deep state's" last, best hope? Was he the fog?

Cynicism will destroy the planet. Informed Voting is truly the only solution to the problem. Joe Manchin is the poster child and avatar for the "deep state" and its uncontested hiding in plain sight. The solution to the reality of Manchin is simply voting.

The paranoid, supremely acquisitive, martial, authoritarian, not tightly organized oeuvre of the "deep state" has spilled out into the light due to Trump, his presidency, and the consequent political and societal clown show.

What is happening on the border of my state with Mexico is the example of what is to come. The Republican powers that be are attempting, rather successfully, to control the narrative - it is an invasion of potentially bad, brown people, that want to steal the American dream from Americans. However, the reality of the plight of the people swimming the river, in a large part due to climate change, cannot be hidden forever. The deadly truth will ultimately come out because we all will be symbolically needing to swim the river.

Most issues requiring political action can be spun and made partisan, not this time. However, they will certainly try.

