Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

Video Footage from Al-Shayrat Airbase, Syria

By       Message Sophie Mangal     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: Syrian on Fire {MID-71499}
Syrian on Fire
(Image by HonestReporting.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

[First published by Inside Syria Media Center]

On April 7, between 3.42am and 3.56am, a massive rocket attack was carried out from an area near Crete Island in the Mediterranean Sea. Two destroyers of the US Navy (USS Ross and USS Porter) launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian Al-Shayrat airbase in Homs Province.

- Advertisement -

According to various mass media, only 23 of them reached the Syrian airbase.
The strike on the Al-Shayrat airbase in Syria's Homs Province destroyed a material storage depot, a training facility, a canteen, six Mig-23 aircraft in repair hangars and a radar station.

The runway, taxiways and the Syrian aircraft remain undamaged. According to the command of the Syrian airbase, two Syrian military personnel were missing, four were killed and six were burned in the firefighting.

The remaining 36 cruise missiles hit the surrounding peaceful settlements.
As a result five civilians including three children were killed in the village of Al-Shayrat located 1.5 km east of the airbase.

Seven citizens were wounded in Al-Manzul (1 km north of the airfield).
Four people including one child were killed in Al-Hamrat (4.5 km south-east of the airfield).

- Advertisement -

Thus the combat effectiveness of the American massive missile strike against the Syrian airbase proved to be extremely low.

All the accusations of the alleged violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention that was put forward by the U.S. as a justification for the strike are groundless.
The statements of the U.S. side about the alleged evidence of the Syrian army using chemical weapons must be confirmed by real facts and presented to the world community.

The U.S. has to prove the existence of unquestionable evidence that chemical weapons were used by the Syrian army in Khan Shaykhun.

It is well-known that between 2013 and 2016 the Syrian government has fully implemented all measures to eliminate the existing chemical weapons as well as their delivery means and their production basis. All the stocks were destroyed. The components for the production of chemical weapons were removed from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic and then destroyed at enterprises in the U.S., Finland, Great Britain and Germany.

The full video footage you can watch here.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I'm a C-Editor, Sophie Mangal. I'm a member of Inside Syria Media Center. I monitor the situation in Syria, cease fire, Aleppo etc and write articles.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Video Footage from Al-Shayrat Airbase, Syria

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 